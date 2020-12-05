Evercore ISI slashes price target on MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] – find out why.

MoneyGram International Inc. [NASDAQ: MGI] plunged by -$0.11 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $6.79 during the day while it closed the day at $6.54. The company report on December 1, 2020 that Half-year report.

MoneyGram International Inc. stock has also loss -16.15% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MGI stock has inclined by 119.46% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 96.40% and gained 211.43% year-on date.

The market cap for MGI stock reached $498.54 million, with 77.90 million shares outstanding and 64.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.11M shares, MGI reached a trading volume of 3611571 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGI shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGI stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for MoneyGram International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital dropped their target price from $3.50 to $1. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2020, representing the official price target for MoneyGram International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5.50, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on MGI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MoneyGram International Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGI in the course of the last twelve months was 14.84.

MGI stock trade performance evaluation

MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.15. With this latest performance, MGI shares gained by 37.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 96.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 159.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.34 for MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.11, while it was recorded at 6.86 for the last single week of trading, and 3.14 for the last 200 days.

MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.02 and a Gross Margin at +42.73. MoneyGram International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.69.

Return on Total Capital for MGI is now -2.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.53. Additionally, MGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 136.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] managed to generate an average of -$26,776 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 82.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MoneyGram International Inc. posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGI.

MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $177 million, or 37.60% of MGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,534,431, which is approximately -7.511% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 2,642,886 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.28 million in MGI stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $15.21 million in MGI stock with ownership of nearly 266.136% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MoneyGram International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in MoneyGram International Inc. [NASDAQ:MGI] by around 7,812,125 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 3,533,903 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 15,716,843 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,062,871 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGI stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,088,990 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,458,962 shares during the same period.