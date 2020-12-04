why Twitter Inc. [TWTR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $43.77

Twitter Inc. [NYSE: TWTR] jumped around 0.56 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $47.79 at the close of the session, up 1.19%. The company report on November 12, 2020 that Twitter to Invest $100 Million in New Finance Justice Fund Managed by Opportunity Finance Network.

Fund to combat racial injustice and persistent poverty by lending to Black, Latinx, Indigenous, and rural borrowers across the U.S.

Opportunity Finance Network (OFN) and Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) announced the launch of the Finance Justice Fund, a new socially responsible investment that aims to bring $1 billion in capital from corporate and philanthropic partners to the most underserved individuals and communities in America. As the first corporate investor in the Fund, Twitter is committing $100 million to the Fund for long-term, below market rate loans, making a $1 million grant and ongoing contributions to support the fund and the disbursement of loans.

Twitter Inc. stock is now 49.11% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TWTR Stock saw the intraday high of $48.15 and lowest of $47.03 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 52.93, which means current price is +138.95% above from all time high which was touched on 10/29/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 18.41M shares, TWTR reached a trading volume of 7121893 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Twitter Inc. [TWTR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWTR shares is $43.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pivotal Research Group have made an estimate for Twitter Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Twitter Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $36 to $59.75, while Pivotal Research Group kept a Buy rating on TWTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twitter Inc. is set at 1.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for TWTR in the course of the last twelve months was 180.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.40.

How has TWTR stock performed recently?

Twitter Inc. [TWTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.93. With this latest performance, TWTR shares gained by 14.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.05 for Twitter Inc. [TWTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.55, while it was recorded at 46.96 for the last single week of trading, and 36.25 for the last 200 days.

Twitter Inc. [TWTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Twitter Inc. [TWTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.59 and a Gross Margin at +67.13. Twitter Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +42.37.

Return on Total Capital for TWTR is now 3.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Twitter Inc. [TWTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.78. Additionally, TWTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Twitter Inc. [TWTR] managed to generate an average of $299,114 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Twitter Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Earnings analysis for Twitter Inc. [TWTR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Twitter Inc. posted 0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -13.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWTR.

Insider trade positions for Twitter Inc. [TWTR]

There are presently around $28,206 million, or 76.40% of TWTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 81,120,247, which is approximately -1.479% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 60,012,012 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.87 billion in TWTR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.77 billion in TWTR stock with ownership of nearly 8.682% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Twitter Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 377 institutional holders increased their position in Twitter Inc. [NYSE:TWTR] by around 69,675,231 shares. Additionally, 399 investors decreased positions by around 57,835,944 shares, while 142 investors held positions by with 462,691,897 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 590,203,072 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWTR stock had 155 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,802,846 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 9,249,873 shares during the same period.