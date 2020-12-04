why Pinterest Inc. [PINS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $69.17

Pinterest Inc. [NYSE: PINS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.48% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.38%. The company report on December 4, 2020 that LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST LOOP, RTX and PINS – Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims.

Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It's a COVID-19 Play) ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP).

Over the last 12 months, PINS stock rose by 279.42%. The one-year Pinterest Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.77. The average equity rating for PINS stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $41.66 billion, with 603.49 million shares outstanding and 507.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.14M shares, PINS stock reached a trading volume of 10544990 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Pinterest Inc. [PINS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PINS shares is $69.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PINS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Pinterest Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners raised their target price from $35 to $66. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Pinterest Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $57 to $75, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on PINS stock. On October 29, 2020, analysts increased their price target for PINS shares from 44.50 to 75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinterest Inc. is set at 3.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for PINS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 30.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.76.

PINS Stock Performance Analysis:

Pinterest Inc. [PINS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.38. With this latest performance, PINS shares gained by 16.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 214.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 279.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PINS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.51 for Pinterest Inc. [PINS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.29, while it was recorded at 69.13 for the last single week of trading, and 31.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pinterest Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pinterest Inc. [PINS] shares currently have an operating margin of -121.54 and a Gross Margin at +68.59. Pinterest Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -119.13.

Return on Total Capital for PINS is now -85.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -84.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -94.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -75.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pinterest Inc. [PINS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.87. Additionally, PINS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pinterest Inc. [PINS] managed to generate an average of -$614,060 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Pinterest Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.70 and a Current Ratio set at 10.70.

PINS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pinterest Inc. posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PINS.

Pinterest Inc. [PINS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $26,760 million, or 72.50% of PINS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PINS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 40,442,981, which is approximately 25.854% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,692,528 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.65 billion in PINS stocks shares; and FLOSSBACH VON STORCH AG, currently with $1.19 billion in PINS stock with ownership of nearly -9.785% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pinterest Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 357 institutional holders increased their position in Pinterest Inc. [NYSE:PINS] by around 120,723,208 shares. Additionally, 190 investors decreased positions by around 58,007,315 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 205,201,795 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 383,932,318 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PINS stock had 171 new institutional investments in for a total of 42,684,132 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 7,567,111 shares during the same period.