why Parsley Energy Inc. [PE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $14.82

Parsley Energy Inc. [NYSE: PE] gained 4.20% or 0.53 points to close at $13.14 with a heavy trading volume of 4990649 shares. The company report on December 3, 2020 that Parsley Energy Announces January 12, 2021 Special Meeting to Approve Merger with Pioneer Natural Resources.

Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE: PE) (“Parsley,” “Parsley Energy,” or the “Company”) announced that the special meeting of stockholders of Parsley Energy, Inc. (the “Parsley special meeting”) to approve the pending combination with Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) (“Pioneer”) is scheduled to take place on January 12, 2021 at 9:00 am Central Time. The record date for Parsley stockholders entitled to vote at the Parsley special meeting is the close of business on December 7, 2020.

Parsley Energy expects to file its definitive proxy statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and begin mailing the definitive proxy statement to the Company’s stockholders in early December 2020. The definitive proxy statement will be available on the “Investors” section of the company’s website, as well as www.sec.gov.

It opened the trading session at $12.75, the shares rose to $13.32 and dropped to $12.55, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PE points out that the company has recorded 7.53% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -235.2% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.28M shares, PE reached to a volume of 4990649 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PE shares is $14.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Johnson Rice have made an estimate for Parsley Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Parsley Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $8 to $17, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on PE stock. On July 20, 2020, analysts increased their price target for PE shares from 12 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Parsley Energy Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for PE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for PE in the course of the last twelve months was 4.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Parsley Energy Inc. [PE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.71. With this latest performance, PE shares gained by 28.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.24 for Parsley Energy Inc. [PE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.80, while it was recorded at 12.89 for the last single week of trading, and 10.03 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Parsley Energy Inc. [PE] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.47 and a Gross Margin at +36.71. Parsley Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.94.

Return on Total Capital for PE is now 6.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Parsley Energy Inc. [PE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.24. Additionally, PE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 39.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Parsley Energy Inc. [PE] managed to generate an average of $353,250 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Parsley Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Parsley Energy Inc. posted 0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -17.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Parsley Energy Inc. go to 22.90%.

There are presently around $4,257 million, or 87.00% of PE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PE stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 29,322,864, which is approximately 73.856% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,463,045 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $374.0 million in PE stocks shares; and BOSTON PARTNERS, currently with $330.57 million in PE stock with ownership of nearly 147.109% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Parsley Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 181 institutional holders increased their position in Parsley Energy Inc. [NYSE:PE] by around 61,958,406 shares. Additionally, 167 investors decreased positions by around 40,609,945 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 221,399,723 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 323,968,074 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PE stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,115,230 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 13,277,399 shares during the same period.