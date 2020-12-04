why NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $78.71

NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE: NEE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.29% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.45%. The company report on December 1, 2020 that NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces pricing of $600 million in aggregate principal amount of 0% convertible senior notes due 2025.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: NEP) announced the pricing of $600 million in aggregate principal amount of its 0% convertible senior notes due 2025 (the “notes”) in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The offering is expected to close on Dec. 3, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

The notes will not bear regular interest, and the principal amount of the notes will not accrete. Holders may convert all or a portion of their notes at any time prior to their maturity date in principal amounts equal to $1,000 or an integral multiple thereof. Upon conversion, NextEra Energy Partners will pay cash up to the aggregate principal amount of the notes to be converted and pay or deliver, as the case may be, cash, NextEra Energy Partners common units, or a combination of cash and common units, at NextEra Energy Partners’ election, in respect of the remainder, if any, of NextEra Energy Partners’ conversion obligation in excess of the aggregate principal amount of the notes being converted. The initial conversion rate represents an approximately 20% premium to the $63.47 per common unit closing price of NextEra Energy Partners common units on the New York Stock Exchange on Nov. 30, 2020. The conversion rate is subject to adjustment in certain circumstances. The notes will mature on Nov. 15, 2025, and will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by NextEra Energy Operating Partners, LP, a direct subsidiary of NextEra Energy Partners.

Over the last 12 months, NEE stock rose by 25.25%. The one-year NextEra Energy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.81. The average equity rating for NEE stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $145.30 billion, with 1.96 billion shares outstanding and 1.96 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.77M shares, NEE stock reached a trading volume of 7612943 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEE shares is $78.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEE stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for NextEra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Atlantic Equities raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 04, 2020, representing the official price target for NextEra Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $265, while Vertical Research analysts kept a Hold rating on NEE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextEra Energy Inc. is set at 1.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEE in the course of the last twelve months was 23.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

NEE Stock Performance Analysis:

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.45. With this latest performance, NEE shares dropped by -3.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.30 for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.47, while it was recorded at 74.11 for the last single week of trading, and 66.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NextEra Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.42 and a Gross Margin at +30.12. NextEra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.55.

Return on Total Capital for NEE is now 4.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 116.42. Additionally, NEE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 102.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] managed to generate an average of $271,151 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.NextEra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

NEE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NextEra Energy Inc. posted 0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NextEra Energy Inc. go to 8.73%.

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $111,920 million, or 80.70% of NEE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 177,927,476, which is approximately -0.793% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 151,213,020 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.09 billion in NEE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.49 billion in NEE stock with ownership of nearly -3.361% of the company’s market capitalization.

937 institutional holders increased their position in NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE:NEE] by around 52,934,680 shares. Additionally, 796 investors decreased positions by around 57,086,439 shares, while 271 investors held positions by with 1,415,812,715 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,525,833,834 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEE stock had 174 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,062,684 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 3,326,860 shares during the same period.