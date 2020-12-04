why Funko Inc. [FNKO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.45

Funko Inc. [NASDAQ: FNKO] loss -10.95% on the last trading session, reaching $8.46 price per share at the time. The company report on November 7, 2020 that FUNKO INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Funko, Inc. – FNKO.

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Funko, Inc. (NasdaqGS: FNKO).

On February 5, 2020 the Company disclosed disappointing preliminary Q4 2019 results, including an 8% year-over-year decrease in net sales of $214 million, which the Company blamed in part on a $16.8 million charge to write down slow-moving inventory. Then, on March 5, 2020, the Company released its Q4 2019 and full year 2019 financial results, confirming that net sales for fourth quarter had decreased to $213.6 million due to, among other things, “softness at retail during the holiday season which led to a decrease in orders.”.

Funko Inc. represents 35.48 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $418.26 million with the latest information. FNKO stock price has been found in the range of $8.30 to $9.50.

If compared to the average trading volume of 679.30K shares, FNKO reached a trading volume of 2143388 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Funko Inc. [FNKO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FNKO shares is $6.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FNKO stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Funko Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 03, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $10 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Funko Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $25 to $10, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on FNKO stock. On February 06, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for FNKO shares from 29 to 9.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Funko Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for FNKO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for FNKO in the course of the last twelve months was 7.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for FNKO stock

Funko Inc. [FNKO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.13. With this latest performance, FNKO shares gained by 24.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FNKO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.68 for Funko Inc. [FNKO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.00, while it was recorded at 9.03 for the last single week of trading, and 5.83 for the last 200 days.

Funko Inc. [FNKO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Funko Inc. [FNKO] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.86 and a Gross Margin at +30.24. Funko Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.47.

Return on Total Capital for FNKO is now 8.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Funko Inc. [FNKO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 139.86. Additionally, FNKO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 117.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Funko Inc. [FNKO] managed to generate an average of $11,655 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.Funko Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Funko Inc. [FNKO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Funko Inc. posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FNKO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Funko Inc. go to 2.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Funko Inc. [FNKO]

There are presently around $215 million, or 76.70% of FNKO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FNKO stocks are: ACON EQUITY MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. with ownership of 10,939,382, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; WOODSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 2,310,855 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.55 million in FNKO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $14.29 million in FNKO stock with ownership of nearly 7.863% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Funko Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Funko Inc. [NASDAQ:FNKO] by around 2,228,413 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 2,973,201 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 20,213,065 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,414,679 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FNKO stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,370,270 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,512,111 shares during the same period.