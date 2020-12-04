why Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. [TAST] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $7.83

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. [NASDAQ: TAST] gained 9.92% or 0.63 points to close at $6.98 with a heavy trading volume of 1107154 shares. The company report on November 5, 2020 that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2020.

Burger King Comparable Restaurant Sales Increase 0.8%, up 720 Basis Points Compared to the Second Quarter.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It's a COVID-19 Play) ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

Reaffirms Expectation of $40 million to $50 million Per Year in Capital Expenditures for the Next Three Years.

It opened the trading session at $6.35, the shares rose to $7.11 and dropped to $6.35, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TAST points out that the company has recorded 38.22% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -612.24% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 427.41K shares, TAST reached to a volume of 1107154 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. [TAST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TAST shares is $7.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TAST stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $3.75 to $5, while Craig Hallum kept a Buy rating on TAST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for TAST in the course of the last twelve months was 4.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for TAST stock

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. [TAST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.56. With this latest performance, TAST shares gained by 12.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.06 for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. [TAST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.32, while it was recorded at 6.65 for the last single week of trading, and 4.96 for the last 200 days.

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. [TAST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. [TAST] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.26 and a Gross Margin at +9.32. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.18.

Return on Total Capital for TAST is now 0.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. [TAST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 423.87. Additionally, TAST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 408.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. [TAST] managed to generate an average of -$1,013 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 115.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. [TAST]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. posted -0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -140.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TAST.

An analysis of insider ownership at Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. [TAST]

There are presently around $181 million, or 51.90% of TAST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TAST stocks are: RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD. with ownership of 4,553,779, which is approximately -2.237% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,519,561 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.59 million in TAST stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $17.45 million in TAST stock with ownership of nearly 1.23% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. [NASDAQ:TAST] by around 4,386,880 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 2,888,664 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 18,696,863 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,972,407 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TAST stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,444,556 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 1,831,597 shares during the same period.