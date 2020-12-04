Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM] Stock trading around $41.37 per share: What’s Next?

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [NYSE: WPM] surged by $0.42 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $41.84 during the day while it closed the day at $41.37. The company report on November 27, 2020 that /R E P E A T — Invitation to media – Élisabeth Brière, Parliamentary Secretary to Minister Mélanie Joly, to announce investment to stimulate entrepreneurship and technology transfer in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean/.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. stock has also gained 7.62% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WPM stock has declined by -22.69% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 6.16% and gained 39.06% year-on date.

The market cap for WPM stock reached $18.92 billion, with 449.13 million shares outstanding and 448.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.02M shares, WPM reached a trading volume of 3059396 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WPM shares is $60.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WPM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $31 to $38, while Barclays kept a Underweight rating on WPM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for WPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for WPM in the course of the last twelve months was 30.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.10.

WPM stock trade performance evaluation

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.62. With this latest performance, WPM shares dropped by -11.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.50 for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.33, while it was recorded at 39.80 for the last single week of trading, and 42.99 for the last 200 days.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.18 and a Gross Margin at +39.94. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.00.

Return on Total Capital for WPM is now 4.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.50. Additionally, WPM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM] managed to generate an average of $2,930,674 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 34.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.10 and a Current Ratio set at 6.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.17/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WPM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. go to 22.07%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,989 million, or 64.10% of WPM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WPM stocks are: FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC with ownership of 23,625,777, which is approximately -17.748% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 19,871,454 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $822.08 million in WPM stocks shares; and FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $758.09 million in WPM stock with ownership of nearly -15.96% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 226 institutional holders increased their position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [NYSE:WPM] by around 19,414,318 shares. Additionally, 186 investors decreased positions by around 23,313,465 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 222,894,616 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 265,622,399 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WPM stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,428,494 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 476,432 shares during the same period.