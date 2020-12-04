Wall Street Analyst Initiated iBio Inc. [IBIO]. What else is Wall St. saying

iBio Inc. [AMEX: IBIO] price plunged by -4.40 percent to reach at -$0.07. The company report on December 2, 2020 that iBio Selected to Produce ATB Therapeutics’ Bioengineered Antibody-Toxin Fusion Proteins.

iBio, Inc. (NYSEA:IBIO) (“iBio” or the “Company”), a biotech innovator and biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”), announced that it has entered into its first Statement of Work (“SoW”) under a Master Services Agreement with Belgium-based ATB Therapeutics (“atbtherapeutics”) to produce its bioengineered antibody-toxin fusion proteins using iBio’s FastPharming® System.

The fusion proteins, called atbodies™, are being designed for the treatment of cancers. iBio will develop a manufacturing process and assays for select atbodies per the SoW.

A sum of 11113548 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.68M shares. iBio Inc. shares reached a high of $1.63 and dropped to a low of $1.48 until finishing in the latest session at $1.52.

The one-year IBIO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.0. The average equity rating for IBIO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on iBio Inc. [IBIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBIO shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBIO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for iBio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iBio Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 140.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47.

IBIO Stock Performance Analysis:

iBio Inc. [IBIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.11. With this latest performance, IBIO shares dropped by -11.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 435.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.98 for iBio Inc. [IBIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8350, while it was recorded at 1.5120 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9351 for the last 200 days.

Insight into iBio Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iBio Inc. [IBIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -854.88. iBio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1003.60.

Return on Total Capital for IBIO is now -23.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, iBio Inc. [IBIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 58.12. Additionally, IBIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, iBio Inc. [IBIO] managed to generate an average of -$4,109,750 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.iBio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.70 and a Current Ratio set at 16.80.

iBio Inc. [IBIO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $24 million, or 8.70% of IBIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IBIO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,448,105, which is approximately 25.874% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,675,662 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.07 million in IBIO stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $2.28 million in IBIO stock with ownership of nearly 113.212% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in iBio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in iBio Inc. [AMEX:IBIO] by around 6,171,897 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 669,443 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 8,911,028 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,752,368 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IBIO stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,619,697 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 481,208 shares during the same period.