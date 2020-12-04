Wall Street Analyst Initiated Casa Systems Inc. [CASA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Casa Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: CASA] gained 10.47% on the last trading session, reaching $6.39 price per share at the time. The company report on October 29, 2020 that Casa Systems Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Double-Digit Revenue & Gross Profit GrowthRecord Wireless Backlog of $115 millionIncreased Cash Flow and ProfitabilityRaising Full Year 2020 Revenue Guidance.

Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA), a leading provider of physical and cloud-native infrastructure technology solutions for mobile, cable and fixed networks, announced its financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Casa Systems Inc. represents 83.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $558.69 million with the latest information. CASA stock price has been found in the range of $5.7665 to $6.64.

If compared to the average trading volume of 260.98K shares, CASA reached a trading volume of 1644091 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Casa Systems Inc. [CASA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CASA shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CASA stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Casa Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Casa Systems Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Casa Systems Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for CASA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for CASA in the course of the last twelve months was 14.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

Trading performance analysis for CASA stock

Casa Systems Inc. [CASA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.30. With this latest performance, CASA shares gained by 47.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 73.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CASA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.23 for Casa Systems Inc. [CASA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.60, while it was recorded at 5.62 for the last single week of trading, and 4.31 for the last 200 days.

Casa Systems Inc. [CASA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Casa Systems Inc. [CASA] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.99 and a Gross Margin at +56.95. Casa Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.08.

Return on Total Capital for CASA is now -1.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -85.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Casa Systems Inc. [CASA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 760.50. Additionally, CASA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 88.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 738.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 85.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Casa Systems Inc. [CASA] managed to generate an average of -$48,351 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Casa Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Casa Systems Inc. [CASA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Casa Systems Inc. posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CASA.

An analysis of insider ownership at Casa Systems Inc. [CASA]

There are presently around $371 million, or 70.30% of CASA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CASA stocks are: SUMMIT PARTNERS L P with ownership of 34,124,480, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., holding 3,207,100 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.48 million in CASA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $15.62 million in CASA stock with ownership of nearly 13.089% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Casa Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Casa Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:CASA] by around 2,232,474 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 3,581,156 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 52,246,724 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,060,354 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CASA stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 669,945 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 727,440 shares during the same period.