Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Patterson Companies Inc. [NASDAQ: PDCO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 15.31% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 13.06%. The company report on December 2, 2020 that Patterson Companies Reports Fiscal 2021 Second-Quarter Operating Results.

Reported net sales increased 9.5 percent year-over-year to $1.55 billion, and internal sales increased 9.0 percent.

Adjusted operating margin increased by 130 bps to 5.3 percent.

Over the last 12 months, PDCO stock rose by 61.72%. The one-year Patterson Companies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -21.08. The average equity rating for PDCO stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.03 billion, with 95.19 million shares outstanding and 84.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 944.55K shares, PDCO stock reached a trading volume of 3219841 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PDCO shares is $26.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PDCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Patterson Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Patterson Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $11 to $21, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on PDCO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Patterson Companies Inc. is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for PDCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26.

PDCO Stock Performance Analysis:

Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.06. With this latest performance, PDCO shares gained by 29.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PDCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.40 for Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.33, while it was recorded at 28.57 for the last single week of trading, and 22.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Patterson Companies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.75 and a Gross Margin at +21.81. Patterson Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.72.

Return on Total Capital for PDCO is now 8.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 80.12. Additionally, PDCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 76.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO] managed to generate an average of -$75,442 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.83.Patterson Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

PDCO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Patterson Companies Inc. posted 0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Patterson Companies Inc. go to 2.99%.

Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,712 million, or 89.80% of PDCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PDCO stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 14,130,413, which is approximately 0.346% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,048,786 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $320.96 million in PDCO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $261.86 million in PDCO stock with ownership of nearly -4.674% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Patterson Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in Patterson Companies Inc. [NASDAQ:PDCO] by around 8,502,697 shares. Additionally, 153 investors decreased positions by around 10,603,513 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 65,813,430 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,919,640 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PDCO stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,668,298 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 2,214,954 shares during the same period.