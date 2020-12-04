Truist lifts Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Boston Scientific Corporation [NYSE: BSX] plunged by -$0.34 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $34.21 during the day while it closed the day at $33.81. The company report on December 1, 2020 that Boston Scientific Signs Definitive Agreement to Divest BTG Specialty Pharmaceuticals Business.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Stark International Lux S.A.R.L., and SERB SAS, affiliates of SERB, a European specialty pharmaceutical group, to sell its BTG Specialty Pharmaceuticals business for $800 million in cash. SERB, backed by private equity firm Charterhouse Capital Partners since 2017, owns a diversified portfolio of prescription medicines focused on rare and life-threatening diseases.

“This transaction will help the BTG Specialty Pharmaceuticals business enhance its potential as a fully integrated specialty pharmaceuticals platform,” said Anthony Higham, president, BTG, Specialty Pharmaceuticals. “We believe our capabilities and portfolio strongly complement those of SERB, and we look forward to this next chapter as we continue to positively impact the lives of patients and the people who care for them.”.

Boston Scientific Corporation stock has also gained 0.77% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BSX stock has declined by -18.51% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -12.93% and lost -25.23% year-on date.

The market cap for BSX stock reached $48.34 billion, with 1.43 billion shares outstanding and 1.43 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.57M shares, BSX reached a trading volume of 21066132 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSX shares is $43.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Boston Scientific Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on September 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Boston Scientific Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on BSX stock. On April 01, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for BSX shares from 46 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boston Scientific Corporation is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for BSX in the course of the last twelve months was 43.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

BSX stock trade performance evaluation

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.77. With this latest performance, BSX shares dropped by -3.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.10 for Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.73, while it was recorded at 33.67 for the last single week of trading, and 36.63 for the last 200 days.

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.95 and a Gross Margin at +64.08. Boston Scientific Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +43.78.

Return on Total Capital for BSX is now 8.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.59. Additionally, BSX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] managed to generate an average of $130,556 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Boston Scientific Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Boston Scientific Corporation posted 0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Boston Scientific Corporation go to 7.95%.

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $44,310 million, or 94.40% of BSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BSX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 128,853,990, which is approximately 3.789% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 112,005,986 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.79 billion in BSX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.16 billion in BSX stock with ownership of nearly -1.229% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Boston Scientific Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 405 institutional holders increased their position in Boston Scientific Corporation [NYSE:BSX] by around 83,864,946 shares. Additionally, 379 investors decreased positions by around 78,373,026 shares, while 127 investors held positions by with 1,148,318,891 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,310,556,863 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BSX stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,587,638 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 6,405,707 shares during the same period.