Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM] Stock trading around $20.01 per share: What’s Next?

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [NASDAQ: SFM] loss -3.43% on the last trading session, reaching $20.01 price per share at the time. The company report on November 10, 2020 that Sprouts Farmers Market to Present at Stephens Annual Investment Conference.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFM) announced that Jack Sinclair, Chief Executive Officer, and Denise Paulonis, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference. The virtual fireside chat will begin at 10:00 am EST on November 18, 2020.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Investor Relations section of Sprouts’ website at investors.sprouts.com. A replay will be archived and available at the same location.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. represents 117.95 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.33 billion with the latest information. SFM stock price has been found in the range of $19.97 to $20.73.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.35M shares, SFM reached a trading volume of 2760445 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SFM shares is $24.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SFM stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners dropped their target price from $39 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for SFM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for SFM in the course of the last twelve months was 7.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for SFM stock

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.43. With this latest performance, SFM shares gained by 1.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SFM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.28 for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.67, while it was recorded at 20.75 for the last single week of trading, and 21.89 for the last 200 days.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.99 and a Gross Margin at +31.49. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.66.

Return on Total Capital for SFM is now 12.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.87. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 298.18. Additionally, SFM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 279.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM] managed to generate an average of $4,988 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 198.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.46.Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. posted 0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 107.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SFM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. go to 13.52%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM]

There are presently around $2,396 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SFM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,592,979, which is approximately 1.45% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 10,733,542 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $214.78 million in SFM stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $213.28 million in SFM stock with ownership of nearly 10.705% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 176 institutional holders increased their position in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [NASDAQ:SFM] by around 16,281,154 shares. Additionally, 191 investors decreased positions by around 12,167,232 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 91,300,829 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 119,749,215 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SFM stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,988,612 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 2,793,020 shares during the same period.