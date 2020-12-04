Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX] fell -71.43% so far this year. What now?

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: SLRX] surged by $0.34 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $1.23 during the day while it closed the day at $1.08. The company report on November 17, 2020 that Salarius Pharmaceuticals to Participate in A.G.P.’s Virtual Healthcare Symposium.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing potential new medicines for patients with pediatric cancers, solid tumors and other cancers, announced its chief executive officer, David Arthur, will participate in A.G.P.’s Virtual Healthcare Symposium on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It's a COVID-19 Play) ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

Mr. Arthur will host virtual one-on-one meetings with investors registered to attend the conference to discuss Salarius’ business, recent achievements, and anticipated clinical milestones. The Company’s lead drug candidate, seclidemstat, is an oral medication that inhibits lysine-specific demethylase 1 (LSD1), an enzyme that is over-produced in some cancers and can promote disease progression. Seclidemstat is being studied in two ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trials — the first, in patients with relapsed or refractory Ewing sarcoma, a deadly bone and soft tissue cancer primarily diagnosed in children and young adults, and the second, in patients with advanced solid tumors (AST). Early clinical data suggests that that patients can be treated at dose levels that produce drug concentrations similar to concentrations where seclidemstat showed anti-tumor activity in preclinical models.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also gained 57.66% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SLRX stock has inclined by 25.87% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -18.18% and lost -71.43% year-on date.

The market cap for SLRX stock reached $21.47 million, with 17.97 million shares outstanding and 16.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 171.26K shares, SLRX reached a trading volume of 10550319 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX]:

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

SLRX stock trade performance evaluation

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 57.66. With this latest performance, SLRX shares gained by 63.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.31 for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7614, while it was recorded at 0.7865 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9542 for the last 200 days.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -238.53. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -200.23.

Return on Total Capital for SLRX is now -81.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -69.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -69.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.75. Additionally, SLRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX] managed to generate an average of -$867,262 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 697.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -12.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -11.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLRX.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 25.70% of SLRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLRX stocks are: WORTH VENTURE PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 258,249, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; KEPOS CAPITAL LP, holding 125,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.14 million in SLRX stocks shares; and DOUGLASS WINTHROP ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $85000.0 in SLRX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:SLRX] by around 277,736 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 13,677 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 455,988 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 747,401 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLRX stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 266,627 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 4,643 shares during the same period.