Robert W. Baird slashes price target on Duluth Holdings Inc. [DLTH] – find out why.

Duluth Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: DLTH] traded at a low on 12/03/20, posting a -14.93 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $11.94. The company report on December 3, 2020 that Duluth Holdings Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results.

Duluth Holdings Inc. (dba, Duluth Trading Company) (“Duluth Trading” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DLTH), an omnichannel lifestyle brand of men’s and women’s casual wear, workwear and accessories, announced its financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended November 1, 2020.

Highlights for the Third Quarter Ended November 1, 2020.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1119303 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Duluth Holdings Inc. stands at 7.23% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.35%.

The market cap for DLTH stock reached $381.92 million, with 32.45 million shares outstanding and 19.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 368.72K shares, DLTH reached a trading volume of 1119303 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Duluth Holdings Inc. [DLTH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLTH shares is $17.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLTH stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Duluth Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Duluth Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on DLTH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Duluth Holdings Inc. is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLTH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

How has DLTH stock performed recently?

Duluth Holdings Inc. [DLTH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.97. With this latest performance, DLTH shares dropped by -24.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLTH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.86 for Duluth Holdings Inc. [DLTH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.42, while it was recorded at 13.92 for the last single week of trading, and 8.67 for the last 200 days.

Duluth Holdings Inc. [DLTH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Duluth Holdings Inc. [DLTH] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.57 and a Gross Margin at +49.48. Duluth Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.07.

Return on Total Capital for DLTH is now 8.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Duluth Holdings Inc. [DLTH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 125.37. Additionally, DLTH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 118.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Duluth Holdings Inc. [DLTH] managed to generate an average of $6,299 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 127.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.56.Duluth Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for Duluth Holdings Inc. [DLTH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Duluth Holdings Inc. posted 0.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.78/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLTH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Duluth Holdings Inc. go to 25.00%.

Insider trade positions for Duluth Holdings Inc. [DLTH]

There are presently around $102 million, or 30.80% of DLTH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DLTH stocks are: DISCIPLINED GROWTH INVESTORS INC /MN with ownership of 1,049,270, which is approximately 191.124% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS, holding 867,499 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.35 million in DLTH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $9.06 million in DLTH stock with ownership of nearly -17.653% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Duluth Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Duluth Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:DLTH] by around 2,609,964 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 1,408,031 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 4,497,533 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,515,528 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DLTH stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,167,113 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 692,487 shares during the same period.