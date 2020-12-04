Revlon Inc. [REV] Stock trading around $15.36 per share: What’s Next?

Revlon Inc. [NYSE: REV] jumped around 2.46 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $15.36 at the close of the session, up 19.07%. The company report on November 14, 2020 that Revlon Announces Closing of 5.75% Senior Notes Exchange Offer.

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV) announced the closing of its previously-announced exchange offer and consent solicitation (the “Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation”) by Revlon Consumer Products Corporation, its direct wholly-owned operating subsidiary (the “Company”) that was made pursuant to the amended and restated offering memorandum and consent solicitation statement (the “Offering Memorandum”), dated October 23, 2020. In the Exchange Offer, the Company offered to exchange any and all its 5.75% Senior Notes due 2021 (the “Notes”) issued pursuant to that certain indenture, dated February 8, 2013, by and among the Company, the guarantor parties thereto and U.S. Bank, National Association, as trustee (as amended, supplemented or modified, the “Indenture”) for (i) the cash consideration or (ii) the Mixed Consideration, in each case as described in the Offering Memorandum.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It's a COVID-19 Play) ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

In closing the Exchange Offer, the Company accepted for exchange $236 million in aggregate principal amount of the Notes and provided to the holders of those Notes the consideration specified in the Offering Memorandum.

Revlon Inc. stock is now -28.29% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. REV Stock saw the intraday high of $15.9899 and lowest of $12.78 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 25.23, which means current price is +287.88% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 967.67K shares, REV reached a trading volume of 1574548 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Revlon Inc. [REV]?

Jefferies have made an estimate for Revlon Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2009, representing the official price target for Revlon Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Revlon Inc. is set at 1.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for REV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43.

How has REV stock performed recently?

Revlon Inc. [REV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.89. With this latest performance, REV shares gained by 195.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.58 for Revlon Inc. [REV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.54, while it was recorded at 12.88 for the last single week of trading, and 9.58 for the last 200 days.

Revlon Inc. [REV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Revlon Inc. [REV] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.88 and a Gross Margin at +56.72. Revlon Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.83.

Return on Total Capital for REV is now 3.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.58. Additionally, REV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 158.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 110.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Revlon Inc. [REV] managed to generate an average of -$23,268 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.Revlon Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Revlon Inc. [REV]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Revlon Inc. posted 0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Revlon Inc. go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Revlon Inc. [REV]

There are presently around $99 million, or 12.20% of REV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REV stocks are: MITTLEMAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 1,788,251, which is approximately -0.993% of the company’s market cap and around 87.27% of the total institutional ownership; ALBERTA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP, holding 1,391,042 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.37 million in REV stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $9.83 million in REV stock with ownership of nearly -0.273% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Revlon Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in Revlon Inc. [NYSE:REV] by around 1,077,253 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 572,562 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 4,780,174 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,429,989 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REV stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 684,354 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 203,214 shares during the same period.