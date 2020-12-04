RBC Capital Mkts lifts Gold Fields Limited [GFI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Gold Fields Limited [NYSE: GFI] price plunged by -2.17 percent to reach at -$0.2. The company report on November 12, 2020 that Gold Fields Limited: Operational update for the quarter ended 30 September 2020.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) (JSE: GFI) remains in a strong financial position. During Q3 2020, there was a further decrease in the net debt balance (including leases) to US$1,159m at 30 September 2020 from US$1,239m at 30 June 2020, after taking into account the interim dividend payment of US$85m. This implies a net debt to EBITDA of 0.68x, compared to 0.84x at end June 2020. The net debt balance (excluding leases) decreased to US$796m from US$876m at the end of June 2020.

Full results are available on the company website:.

A sum of 5501511 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.18M shares. Gold Fields Limited shares reached a high of $9.19 and dropped to a low of $8.895 until finishing in the latest session at $9.03.

The one-year GFI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.85. The average equity rating for GFI stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Gold Fields Limited [GFI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GFI shares is $13.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GFI stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Gold Fields Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Gold Fields Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gold Fields Limited is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for GFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for GFI in the course of the last twelve months was 6.94.

GFI Stock Performance Analysis:

Gold Fields Limited [GFI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.03. With this latest performance, GFI shares dropped by -23.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.70 for Gold Fields Limited [GFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.21, while it was recorded at 9.04 for the last single week of trading, and 9.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gold Fields Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gold Fields Limited [GFI] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.25 and a Gross Margin at +27.77. Gold Fields Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.45.

Return on Total Capital for GFI is now 14.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gold Fields Limited [GFI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.46. Additionally, GFI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gold Fields Limited [GFI] managed to generate an average of $412,904 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 29.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Gold Fields Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Gold Fields Limited [GFI] Insider Position Details

Positions in Gold Fields Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in Gold Fields Limited [NYSE:GFI] by around 43,705,319 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 58,692,321 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 209,391,503 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 311,789,143 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GFI stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,253,980 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 3,578,587 shares during the same period.