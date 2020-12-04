RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. [RADA] stock Initiated by Canaccord Genuity analyst, price target now $8

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. [NASDAQ: RADA] jumped around 0.99 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $8.74 at the close of the session, up 12.77%. The company report on November 10, 2020 that RADA Reports Q3/2020 Results: Record Performance, 2020 Revenues Projected to exceed $75 Million.

Record Q3 revenues of $20.4 million, up 81% year-over-year.

Increased full year revenue guidance from over $70 million to over $75 million.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. stock is now 68.40% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RADA Stock saw the intraday high of $8.89 and lowest of $7.76 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.06, which means current price is +326.34% above from all time high which was touched on 12/03/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 231.07K shares, RADA reached a trading volume of 2271224 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. [RADA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RADA shares is $10.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RADA stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 15, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for RADA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56.

How has RADA stock performed recently?

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. [RADA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.76. With this latest performance, RADA shares gained by 30.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RADA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.34 for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. [RADA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.89, while it was recorded at 7.86 for the last single week of trading, and 5.79 for the last 200 days.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. [RADA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. [RADA] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.84 and a Gross Margin at +35.95. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.32.

Return on Total Capital for RADA is now -4.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. [RADA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.68. Additionally, RADA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. [RADA] managed to generate an average of -$9,974 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.RADA Electronic Industries Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Earnings analysis for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. [RADA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RADA.

Insider trade positions for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. [RADA]

There are presently around $125 million, or 56.60% of RADA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RADA stocks are: PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD. with ownership of 3,071,579, which is approximately 2.123% of the company’s market cap and around 49.10% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 1,709,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.94 million in RADA stocks shares; and MEITAV DASH INVESTMENTS LTD, currently with $12.3 million in RADA stock with ownership of nearly 18.752% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. [NASDAQ:RADA] by around 1,407,191 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 2,591,519 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 10,334,626 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,333,336 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RADA stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 602,198 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 552,952 shares during the same period.