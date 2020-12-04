Friday, December 4, 2020
type here...
Finance

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. [RADA] stock Initiated by Canaccord Genuity analyst, price target now $8

By Annabelle Farmer

Must read

Equity Analysis

Oil Futures Saw Below 1% Decline, OPEC Still To Decide Upon Production Cuts

Brandon Evans - 0
On Monday, November 30, after a rise of 1.1 percent during Friday trading, price of oil futures declined -0.4 percent to $45.34 per barrel...
Read more
US Equities

Death Toll In U.S. Could Reached 321,000 In A Month, Air Traveling Rose 22% This Week

Annabelle Farmer - 0
In recent weeks, the outbreak of coronavirus has led to new travel restriction initiatives in a number of U.S. states and cities, including California,...
Read more
US Equities

U.S. Indices Started December With A Record Breaking Day

Caleb Clifford - 0
Wall Street began December on the right foot after gains of 11 percent to 12 percent for its key indices in November, with the...
Read more
Equity Analysis

UK Promised Vaccination In Next Week, U.S. To Approve New Support Package

Edison Baldwin - 0
The arrangements for coronavirus vaccine programs are well underway on the health front. On Tuesday, the UK distinguished itself by being the first country...
Read more

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. [NASDAQ: RADA] jumped around 0.99 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $8.74 at the close of the session, up 12.77%. The company report on November 10, 2020 that RADA Reports Q3/2020 Results: Record Performance, 2020 Revenues Projected to exceed $75 Million.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Record Q3 revenues of $20.4 million, up 81% year-over-year.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It's a COVID-19 Play)

﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.    

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored

Increased full year revenue guidance from over $70 million to over $75 million.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. stock is now 68.40% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RADA Stock saw the intraday high of $8.89 and lowest of $7.76 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.06, which means current price is +326.34% above from all time high which was touched on 12/03/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 231.07K shares, RADA reached a trading volume of 2271224 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. [RADA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RADA shares is $10.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RADA stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 15, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for RADA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56.

How has RADA stock performed recently?

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. [RADA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.76. With this latest performance, RADA shares gained by 30.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RADA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.34 for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. [RADA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.89, while it was recorded at 7.86 for the last single week of trading, and 5.79 for the last 200 days.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. [RADA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. [RADA] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.84 and a Gross Margin at +35.95. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.32.

Return on Total Capital for RADA is now -4.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. [RADA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.68. Additionally, RADA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. [RADA] managed to generate an average of -$9,974 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.RADA Electronic Industries Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Earnings analysis for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. [RADA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RADA.

Insider trade positions for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. [RADA]

There are presently around $125 million, or 56.60% of RADA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RADA stocks are: PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD. with ownership of 3,071,579, which is approximately 2.123% of the company’s market cap and around 49.10% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 1,709,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.94 million in RADA stocks shares; and MEITAV DASH INVESTMENTS LTD, currently with $12.3 million in RADA stock with ownership of nearly 18.752% of the company’s market capitalization.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Positions in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. [NASDAQ:RADA] by around 1,407,191 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 2,591,519 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 10,334,626 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,333,336 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RADA stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 602,198 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 552,952 shares during the same period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTnews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Previous articleWisdomTree Investments Inc. [WETF] moved up 14.62: Why It’s Important
Next articleMarket cap of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] reaches 60.10M – now what?

More articles

Finance

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI] stock Initiated by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $34

Misty Lee - 0
Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. slipped around -0.57 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $16.62 at the close of the session, down -3.32%. The...
Read more
Finance

Liminal BioSciences Inc. [LMNL] Is Currently 9.57 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Liminal BioSciences Inc. traded at a high on 12/03/20, posting a 9.57 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.58. The...
Read more
Finance

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL] fell -41.06% so far this year. What now?

Brandon Evans - 0
Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. jumped around 1.0 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $10.65 at the close of the session, up...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Equity Analysis

UK Promised Vaccination In Next Week, U.S. To Approve New Support Package

Edison Baldwin - 0
The arrangements for coronavirus vaccine programs are well underway on the health front. On Tuesday, the UK distinguished itself by being the first country...
Read more
US Equities

U.S. Indices Started December With A Record Breaking Day

Caleb Clifford - 0
Wall Street began December on the right foot after gains of 11 percent to 12 percent for its key indices in November, with the...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Oil Futures Saw Below 1% Decline, OPEC Still To Decide Upon Production Cuts

Brandon Evans - 0
On Monday, November 30, after a rise of 1.1 percent during Friday trading, price of oil futures declined -0.4 percent to $45.34 per barrel...
Read more
US Equities

Death Toll In U.S. Could Reached 321,000 In A Month, Air Traveling Rose 22% This Week

Annabelle Farmer - 0
In recent weeks, the outbreak of coronavirus has led to new travel restriction initiatives in a number of U.S. states and cities, including California,...
Read more
Ticker Update

Spirit Airline (SAVE), United Airline (UAL) Stock Surged, Quicker Recovery Will Be The Key To Growth

Admin - 0
Good news on the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines confirms stocks from airlines that have been among the most impacted by social activity constraints. Optimism...
Read more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTnews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Equity Analysis

UK Promised Vaccination In Next Week, U.S. To Approve New Support Package

Edison Baldwin - 0
The arrangements for coronavirus vaccine programs are well underway on the health front. On Tuesday, the UK distinguished itself by being the first country...
Read more
US Equities

U.S. Indices Started December With A Record Breaking Day

Caleb Clifford - 0
Wall Street began December on the right foot after gains of 11 percent to 12 percent for its key indices in November, with the...
Read more

Popular Category

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTNews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.