PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] Is Currently 0.93 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: PYPL] closed the trading session at $214.54 on 12/03/20. The day's price range saw the stock hit a low of $213.11, while the highest price level was $216.93.

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) Peak Fintech Group (OTC:PKKFF) (CSE: PKK) Logiq, Inc. (OTC: LGIQ), and Square (NYSE:SQ).

The stocks have a year to date performance of 98.34 percent and weekly performance of 0.04 percent. The stock has been moved at 37.53 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 19.31 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.66 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.79M shares, PYPL reached to a volume of 7596868 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PYPL shares is $221.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PYPL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for PayPal Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2020, representing the official price target for PayPal Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $285, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on PYPL stock. On August 04, 2020, analysts increased their price target for PYPL shares from 194 to 228.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PayPal Holdings Inc. is set at 7.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for PYPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for PYPL in the course of the last twelve months was 50.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

PYPL stock trade performance evaluation

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.04. With this latest performance, PYPL shares gained by 19.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 104.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PYPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.04 for PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 197.69, while it was recorded at 213.83 for the last single week of trading, and 162.87 for the last 200 days.

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.55 and a Gross Margin at +52.28. PayPal Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.02.

Return on Total Capital for PYPL is now 12.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.41. Additionally, PYPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] managed to generate an average of $105,991 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.PayPal Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PayPal Holdings Inc. posted 0.86/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.83/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PYPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PayPal Holdings Inc. go to 22.99%.

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $210,559 million, or 85.70% of PYPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PYPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 94,435,622, which is approximately -1.359% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 81,197,889 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.42 billion in PYPL stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $10.19 billion in PYPL stock with ownership of nearly 0.428% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PayPal Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1,026 institutional holders increased their position in PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:PYPL] by around 35,697,209 shares. Additionally, 993 investors decreased positions by around 47,104,068 shares, while 229 investors held positions by with 898,642,940 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 981,444,217 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PYPL stock had 196 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,951,233 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 2,693,603 shares during the same period.