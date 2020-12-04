Oppenheimer slashes price target on iRhythm Technologies Inc. [IRTC] – find out why.

iRhythm Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: IRTC] loss -20.13% on the last trading session, reaching $192.21 price per share at the time. The company report on December 2, 2020 that iRhythm Technologies Comments on Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services 2021 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule Final Rule.

Webcast Scheduled for December 2, 2020 at 5:30 am PT/8:30 am ET.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC), a leading digital health care solutions company focused on the advancement of cardiac care, commented on the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Calendar Year 2021 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule (MPFS) Final Rule. The Final Rule was announced in a press release on December 1, 2020 and established payment policies, payment rates, and other provisions for services furnished under the MPFS on or after January 1, 2021.

iRhythm Technologies Inc. represents 28.87 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.30 billion with the latest information. IRTC stock price has been found in the range of $180.60 to $198.80.

If compared to the average trading volume of 287.11K shares, IRTC reached a trading volume of 3221190 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about iRhythm Technologies Inc. [IRTC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IRTC shares is $262.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IRTC stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for iRhythm Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 11, 2020, representing the official price target for iRhythm Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $220, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on IRTC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iRhythm Technologies Inc. is set at 16.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.86.

Trading performance analysis for IRTC stock

iRhythm Technologies Inc. [IRTC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.71. With this latest performance, IRTC shares dropped by -9.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 165.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.78 for iRhythm Technologies Inc. [IRTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 232.40, while it was recorded at 226.92 for the last single week of trading, and 154.57 for the last 200 days.

iRhythm Technologies Inc. [IRTC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iRhythm Technologies Inc. [IRTC] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.52 and a Gross Margin at +75.54. iRhythm Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.43.

Return on Total Capital for IRTC is now -30.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, iRhythm Technologies Inc. [IRTC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 94.97. Additionally, IRTC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 87.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, iRhythm Technologies Inc. [IRTC] managed to generate an average of -$54,732 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.01.iRhythm Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

iRhythm Technologies Inc. [IRTC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, iRhythm Technologies Inc. posted -0.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.53/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -22.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IRTC.

An analysis of insider ownership at iRhythm Technologies Inc. [IRTC]

There are presently around $6,226 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IRTC stocks are: BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 2,781,715, which is approximately -15.096% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,611,904 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $502.03 million in IRTC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $397.09 million in IRTC stock with ownership of nearly -2.658% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in iRhythm Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 118 institutional holders increased their position in iRhythm Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:IRTC] by around 5,477,054 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 4,361,484 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 22,550,846 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,389,384 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IRTC stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,276,866 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 93,086 shares during the same period.