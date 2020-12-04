Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] Is Currently -0.49 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Nuance Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: NUAN] traded at a low on 12/03/20, posting a -0.49 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $41.99. The company report on November 24, 2020 that Nuance Wins Top Corporate Governance Recognition.

Nuance awarded best governance team of the year and Chief Legal Officer Wendy Cassity named governance professional of the year.

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) announced the company has received two of the most prestigious honors at the thirteenth annual Corporate Governance Awards ceremony sponsored by Corporate Secretary. The Nuance team was awarded best governance team of the year and Nuance Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Wendy Cassity was named governance professional of the year in each case in the small- to mid-cap category.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4928937 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Nuance Communications Inc. stands at 3.47% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.09%.

The market cap for NUAN stock reached $11.92 billion, with 282.55 million shares outstanding and 280.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.75M shares, NUAN reached a trading volume of 4928937 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NUAN shares is $41.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NUAN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Nuance Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Nuance Communications Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Outperform rating on NUAN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nuance Communications Inc. is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for NUAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for NUAN in the course of the last twelve months was 61.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has NUAN stock performed recently?

Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.05. With this latest performance, NUAN shares gained by 28.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 86.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 139.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NUAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.62 for Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.38, while it was recorded at 42.46 for the last single week of trading, and 26.51 for the last 200 days.

Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.00 and a Gross Margin at +53.35. Nuance Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.95.

Return on Total Capital for NUAN is now 3.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 146.21. Additionally, NUAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 105.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] managed to generate an average of $4,054 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Nuance Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nuance Communications Inc. posted 0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NUAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nuance Communications Inc. go to 5.10%.

Insider trade positions for Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN]

There are presently around $11,848 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NUAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,970,545, which is approximately -5.001% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP, holding 16,984,464 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $713.18 million in NUAN stocks shares; and CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $654.68 million in NUAN stock with ownership of nearly -6.114% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nuance Communications Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 149 institutional holders increased their position in Nuance Communications Inc. [NASDAQ:NUAN] by around 53,730,531 shares. Additionally, 204 investors decreased positions by around 43,735,313 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 184,703,243 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 282,169,087 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NUAN stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,258,917 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 7,959,935 shares during the same period.