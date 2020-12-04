Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ] moved down -3.45: Why It’s Important

Nasdaq Inc. [NASDAQ: NDAQ] slipped around -4.46 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $124.90 at the close of the session, down -3.45%. The company report on December 3, 2020 that Nasdaq November 2020 Volumes.

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) reported monthly volumes for November 2020, on its investor relations website.

A data sheet showing the monthly volumes and quarterly capture rates can be found at: http://ir.nasdaq.com/financials/volume-statistics.

Nasdaq Inc. stock is now 16.62% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NDAQ Stock saw the intraday high of $127.04 and lowest of $123.27 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 139.50, which means current price is +74.30% above from all time high which was touched on 11/09/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 797.68K shares, NDAQ reached a trading volume of 1864511 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NDAQ shares is $143.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NDAQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Nasdaq Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Nasdaq Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nasdaq Inc. is set at 3.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for NDAQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for NDAQ in the course of the last twelve months was 30.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has NDAQ stock performed recently?

Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.91. With this latest performance, NDAQ shares dropped by -0.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NDAQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.88 for Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 126.26, while it was recorded at 127.86 for the last single week of trading, and 118.53 for the last 200 days.

Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.57 and a Gross Margin at +55.02. Nasdaq Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.16.

Return on Total Capital for NDAQ is now 10.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.02. Additionally, NDAQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ] managed to generate an average of $177,482 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Nasdaq Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nasdaq Inc. posted 1.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NDAQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nasdaq Inc. go to 10.14%.

Insider trade positions for Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ]

There are presently around $15,360 million, or 77.90% of NDAQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NDAQ stocks are: INVESTOR AB with ownership of 19,394,142, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, holding 14,885,480 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.86 billion in NDAQ stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.55 billion in NDAQ stock with ownership of nearly -3.352% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nasdaq Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 297 institutional holders increased their position in Nasdaq Inc. [NASDAQ:NDAQ] by around 5,650,977 shares. Additionally, 225 investors decreased positions by around 6,837,882 shares, while 99 investors held positions by with 110,489,637 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 122,978,496 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NDAQ stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,136,373 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 512,214 shares during the same period.