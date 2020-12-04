Market cap of Trine Acquisition Corp. [TRNE] reaches 434.32M – now what?

Trine Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: TRNE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.31% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 21.90%. The company report on November 25, 2020 that Desktop Metal to Present at the Credit Suisse 8th Annual Virtual Industrials Conference.

Desktop Metal, a leader in mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions, announced it will present at the Credit Suisse 8th Annual Virtual Industrials Conference. Members of management will present Wednesday, December 2, at 3:50 p.m. ET. A webcast of the event will be available at the link HERE.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It's a COVID-19 Play) ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

Desktop Metal has previously announced a merger agreement with Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: TRNE), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), that would result in Desktop Metal becoming a publicly listed company.

Over the last 12 months, TRNE stock rose by 46.31%.

The market cap for the stock reached $434.32 million, with 30.02 million shares outstanding and 1.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, TRNE stock reached a trading volume of 5064552 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Trine Acquisition Corp. [TRNE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trine Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.73 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.15.

TRNE Stock Performance Analysis:

Trine Acquisition Corp. [TRNE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.90. With this latest performance, TRNE shares gained by 40.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 89.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 92.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 82.23 for Trine Acquisition Corp. [TRNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.95, while it was recorded at 13.14 for the last single week of trading, and 10.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Trine Acquisition Corp. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for TRNE is now -1.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Trine Acquisition Corp. [TRNE] managed to generate an average of $682,258 per employee.

Trine Acquisition Corp. [TRNE] Insider Position Details

56 institutional holders increased their position in Trine Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:TRNE] by around 9,555,474 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 17,852,077 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 10,140,260 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,267,291 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRNE stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,444,633 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 6,129,798 shares during the same period.