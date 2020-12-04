Market cap of TD Holdings Inc. [GLG] reaches 157.11M – now what?

TD Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: GLG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.44% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -12.33%. The company report on November 13, 2020 that TD Holdings, Inc. achieves third quarter profit by new business segment.

On 13th, November 2020, TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) released its financial report for the third quarter of 2020. In a single quarter, it achieved operating income of $7.21 million and net profit of $1.18 million. Compared with the same period in the third quarter of 2019, its operating income and net profit have increased by 1,077.48% and 1,103.69% respectively, which indicates a rapid growth of the performance of each quarter in 2020.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It's a COVID-19 Play) ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

The new business of commodity trading and supply chain services has brought huge space for the company to further develop. Especially after the completion of the acquisition of Shenzhen Qianhai Baiyu Supply Chain Co., Ltd. on October 26, 2020, the company has determined to draw a new picture for the business of bulk commodity and supply chain management.

Over the last 12 months, GLG stock rose by 33.56%.

The market cap for the stock reached $157.11 million, with 71.13 million shares outstanding and 61.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 130.98K shares, GLG stock reached a trading volume of 6179387 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on TD Holdings Inc. [GLG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for TD Holdings Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 36.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24.

GLG Stock Performance Analysis:

TD Holdings Inc. [GLG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.33. With this latest performance, GLG shares dropped by -17.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.14 for TD Holdings Inc. [GLG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.4860, while it was recorded at 2.1510 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2271 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TD Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TD Holdings Inc. [GLG] shares currently have an operating margin of -139.13 and a Gross Margin at +14.42. TD Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -278.12.

Return on Total Capital for GLG is now -61.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -158.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -161.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -94.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TD Holdings Inc. [GLG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.38. Additionally, GLG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TD Holdings Inc. [GLG] managed to generate an average of -$266,690 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.

TD Holdings Inc. [GLG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.40% of GLG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GLG stocks are: HRT FINANCIAL LP with ownership of 66,271, which is approximately 339.609% of the company’s market cap and around 11.27% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 60,665 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in GLG stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.12 million in GLG stock with ownership of nearly -25.843% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TD Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in TD Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:GLG] by around 181,427 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 118,633 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 24,764 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 275,296 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GLG stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 107,602 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 93,436 shares during the same period.