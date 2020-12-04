Friday, December 4, 2020
Market cap of Ozon Holdings PLC [OZON] reaches 17.21B – now what?

By Edison Baldwin

Luminar Technologies (LAZR) Stock Debut With 27% Rise, Zscaler (ZS) Stock Also Rose 26%

Shares of Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) increased by more than 27% to $22.98 after it started trading as a public company on Thursday. The...
UK Promised Vaccination In Next Week, U.S. To Approve New Support Package

The arrangements for coronavirus vaccine programs are well underway on the health front. On Tuesday, the UK distinguished itself by being the first country...
Death Toll In U.S. Could Reached 321,000 In A Month, Air Traveling Rose 22% This Week

In recent weeks, the outbreak of coronavirus has led to new travel restriction initiatives in a number of U.S. states and cities, including California,...
Oil Futures Saw Below 1% Decline, OPEC Still To Decide Upon Production Cuts

On Monday, November 30, after a rise of 1.1 percent during Friday trading, price of oil futures declined -0.4 percent to $45.34 per barrel...
Ozon Holdings PLC [NASDAQ: OZON] price surged by 15.23 percent to reach at $6.52.

A sum of 5766281 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.92M shares. Ozon Holdings PLC shares reached a high of $49.40 and dropped to a low of $43.76 until finishing in the latest session at $49.33.

Guru’s Opinion on Ozon Holdings PLC [OZON]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ozon Holdings PLC is set at 3.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for OZON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.87.

OZON Stock Performance Analysis:

Ozon Holdings PLC [OZON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.45.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. while it was recorded at 42.47 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Ozon Holdings PLC Fundamentals:

Ozon Holdings PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

