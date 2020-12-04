Market cap of Lands’ End Inc. [LE] reaches 719.04M – now what?

Lands’ End Inc. [NASDAQ: LE] loss -17.48% on the last trading session, reaching $20.68 price per share at the time. The company report on December 3, 2020 that Lands’ End Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results.

Strong Global eCommerce revenue and profit growthGlobal eCommerce grew revenue 19.6% compared to the same period last yearNet Income of $7.2 million, doubling Net Income of $3.6 million in the same period last yearAdjusted EBITDA increases 52.3% to $28.6 million compared to the same period last year.

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) announced financial results for the third quarter ended October 30, 2020.

Lands’ End Inc. represents 32.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $719.04 million with the latest information. LE stock price has been found in the range of $19.51 to $22.35.

If compared to the average trading volume of 245.47K shares, LE reached a trading volume of 1766303 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lands’ End Inc. [LE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LE shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LE stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Lands’ End Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 26, 2016, representing the official price target for Lands’ End Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lands’ End Inc. is set at 1.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for LE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for LE stock

Lands’ End Inc. [LE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.39. With this latest performance, LE shares gained by 21.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 136.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.50 for Lands’ End Inc. [LE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.37, while it was recorded at 23.83 for the last single week of trading, and 10.91 for the last 200 days.

Lands’ End Inc. [LE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lands’ End Inc. [LE] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.13 and a Gross Margin at +40.74. Lands’ End Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.33.

Return on Total Capital for LE is now 5.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lands’ End Inc. [LE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 123.29. Additionally, LE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 120.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lands’ End Inc. [LE] managed to generate an average of $3,782 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 33.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.27.Lands’ End Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Lands’ End Inc. [LE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lands’ End Inc. posted 0.78/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.77/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lands’ End Inc. go to 20.00%.