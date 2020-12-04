Market cap of Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM] reaches 175.68M – now what?

Evofem Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: EVFM] jumped around 0.02 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $2.19 at the close of the session, up 0.92%. The company report on November 20, 2020 that Evofem Biosciences to Participate in Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) announced it will participate in the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference, taking place virtually November 30 through December 3, 2020.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It's a COVID-19 Play) ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

In advance of the virtual conference and investor meetings, a pre-recorded fireside chat with Saundra Pelletier, CEO of Evofem Biosciences, will be made available on Monday, November 23 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time. Interested parties may access the fireside chat by visiting the.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. stock is now -64.51% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EVFM Stock saw the intraday high of $2.28 and lowest of $2.10 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.50, which means current price is +14.66% above from all time high which was touched on 02/19/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.80M shares, EVFM reached a trading volume of 3205340 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM]?

Stifel have made an estimate for Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Evofem Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on EVFM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Evofem Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVFM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 585.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.08.

How has EVFM stock performed recently?

Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.20. With this latest performance, EVFM shares dropped by -7.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVFM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.09 for Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.45, while it was recorded at 2.23 for the last single week of trading, and 3.63 for the last 200 days.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.26. Additionally, EVFM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM] managed to generate an average of -$1,510,057 per employee.Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Evofem Biosciences Inc. posted -0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EVFM.

Insider trade positions for Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM]

There are presently around $100 million, or 45.00% of EVFM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVFM stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 12,670,975, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; LINK FUND SOLUTIONS LTD, holding 9,138,504 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.01 million in EVFM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $10.85 million in EVFM stock with ownership of nearly 74.814% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Evofem Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Evofem Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:EVFM] by around 7,091,354 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 12,540,966 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 25,955,526 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,587,846 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVFM stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 492,449 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 5,163,757 shares during the same period.