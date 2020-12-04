Market cap of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] reaches 60.10M – now what?

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CTXR] traded at a high on 12/03/20, posting a 11.88 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.13. The company report on December 4, 2020 that Citius Pharmaceuticals to Present Corporate Update at Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference on December 8.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Citius” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CTXR), a specialty pharmaceutical company developing and commercializing critical care drug products, announced that it will be participating in the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference being held virtually on December 8 and 9, 2020. Citius Chairman Leonard Mazur will present at 11:30 am ET on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, and will host one-on-one investor meetings.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1617780 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 8.22% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.26%.

The market cap for CTXR stock reached $60.10 million, with 41.60 million shares outstanding and 39.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 727.26K shares, CTXR reached a trading volume of 1617780 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

How has CTXR stock performed recently?

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.46. With this latest performance, CTXR shares gained by 15.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 169.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTXR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.66 for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0148, while it was recorded at 1.0333 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9509 for the last 200 days.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CTXR is now -59.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -59.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -59.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.71. Additionally, CTXR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] managed to generate an average of -$1,729,127 per employee.Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTXR.

Insider trade positions for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]

There are presently around $1 million, or 13.40% of CTXR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTXR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 572,938, which is approximately 6.228% of the company’s market cap and around 22.20% of the total institutional ownership; ARGENT WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 164,444 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.19 million in CTXR stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.16 million in CTXR stock with ownership of nearly 109.322% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:CTXR] by around 373,335 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 58,540 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 761,126 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,193,001 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTXR stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 253,304 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 39,252 shares during the same period.