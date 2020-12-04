Market cap of Ameri Holdings Inc. [AMRH] reaches 12.87M – now what?

Ameri Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: AMRH] price surged by 22.22 percent to reach at $0.32. The company report on November 16, 2020 that AMERI Holdings Announces S-4 Has Been Declared Effective.

AMERI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRH) (“Ameri”, the “Company”), announced that the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) has declared the Registration Statement on Form S-4 in connection with the Company’s proposed tender agreement with Jay Pharma to be effective.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It's a COVID-19 Play) ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

The Company has set Wednesday, December 23, 2020 for a special meeting for its stockholders to approve the proposals associated with the merger. The Proxy Statement to its stockholders is available at: www.ameri100.com/for-investors/.

A sum of 3030193 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 691.63K shares. Ameri Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $1.79 and dropped to a low of $1.41 until finishing in the latest session at $1.76.

Guru’s Opinion on Ameri Holdings Inc. [AMRH]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ameri Holdings Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMRH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38.

AMRH Stock Performance Analysis:

Ameri Holdings Inc. [AMRH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.37. With this latest performance, AMRH shares gained by 46.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMRH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.96 for Ameri Holdings Inc. [AMRH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3159, while it was recorded at 1.5300 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3495 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ameri Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ameri Holdings Inc. [AMRH] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.85 and a Gross Margin at +14.75. Ameri Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.04.

Return on Total Capital for AMRH is now -40.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -52.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -52.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ameri Holdings Inc. [AMRH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.95. Additionally, AMRH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ameri Holdings Inc. [AMRH] managed to generate an average of -$14,116 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.46.Ameri Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Ameri Holdings Inc. [AMRH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.20% of AMRH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMRH stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 45,052, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 9.18% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 10,788 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19000.0 in AMRH stocks shares; and ADVISOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $7000.0 in AMRH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ameri Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Ameri Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:AMRH] by around 49,060 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 2,154 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 8,648 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,862 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMRH stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 49,052 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 2,154 shares during the same period.