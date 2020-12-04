Friday, December 4, 2020
Market cap of Allied Healthcare Products Inc. [AHPI] reaches 23.11M – now what?

By Caleb Clifford

Equity Analysis

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. [NASDAQ: AHPI] gained 19.42% on the last trading session, reaching $5.72 price per share at the time. The company report on February 26, 2020 that Penny Stocks To Watch After Coronavirus Comments.

The top website for all things penny stocks, PennyStocks.com just released a new, exclusive & informative article titled: Will These Penny Stocks Make New Highs Before March? The team at PennyStocks.com discusses 5 penny stocks to watch after the latest round of comments from the CDC on coronavirus.

Within this article, PennyStocks.com states how: “This topic continues to captivate headlines: the coronavirus. A number of penny stocks have greatly benefited from speculation on “what’s next” for the virus spread. may have opened a bigger can of worms for investors. Top U.S. health officials said on Tuesday that the American public should prepare for the spread of coronavirus across the country.”.

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. represents 4.01 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $23.11 million with the latest information. AHPI stock price has been found in the range of $4.77 to $5.90.

If compared to the average trading volume of 359.54K shares, AHPI reached a trading volume of 2390031 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Allied Healthcare Products Inc. [AHPI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allied Healthcare Products Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for AHPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for AHPI stock

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. [AHPI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.64. With this latest performance, AHPI shares gained by 21.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 444.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AHPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.35 for Allied Healthcare Products Inc. [AHPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.23, while it was recorded at 5.11 for the last single week of trading, and 9.67 for the last 200 days.

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. [AHPI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Allied Healthcare Products Inc. [AHPI] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.60 and a Gross Margin at +17.47. Allied Healthcare Products Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.45.

Return on Total Capital for AHPI is now -26.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Allied Healthcare Products Inc. [AHPI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.94. Additionally, AHPI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Allied Healthcare Products Inc. [AHPI] managed to generate an average of -$13,826 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.82.Allied Healthcare Products Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Allied Healthcare Products Inc. [AHPI]

There are presently around $2 million, or 9.60% of AHPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AHPI stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 198,215, which is approximately -27.184% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 49,517 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.28 million in AHPI stocks shares; and HARVEST INVESTMENT SERVICES, LLC, currently with $0.2 million in AHPI stock with ownership of nearly -3.729% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Allied Healthcare Products Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Allied Healthcare Products Inc. [NASDAQ:AHPI] by around 27,883 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 150,153 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 205,005 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 383,041 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AHPI stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,151 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 57,406 shares during the same period.

