Market cap of 1847 Goedeker Inc. [GOED] reaches 44.87M – now what?

1847 Goedeker Inc. [AMEX: GOED] jumped around 0.98 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $7.18 at the close of the session, up 15.81%. The company report on December 3, 2020 that 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE: GOED) and Appliances Connection Report Record Breaking Black Friday / Cyber Monday Results.

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE American: GOED) (“Goedekers” or the “Company”), a one-stop e-commerce destination for appliances and furniture and Appliances Connection, a leading appliance retailer under a definitive agreement to be acquired by the Company, are pleased to report record web traffic and orders during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday holiday week (11/23 – 12/1).

As the trend towards buying big ticket items online continues to accelerate, Goedekers and Appliances Connection were poised to take advantage of the surge in demand. Increases in marketing efficiency resulted in record web traffic, phone calls and orders, year-over-year.

Compared to the average trading volume of 293.52K shares, GOED reached a trading volume of 2189348 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about 1847 Goedeker Inc. [GOED]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for 1847 Goedeker Inc. is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOED stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56.

How has GOED stock performed recently?

1847 Goedeker Inc. [GOED] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.99.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOED stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.54 for 1847 Goedeker Inc. [GOED]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.02, while it was recorded at 6.31 for the last single week of trading.

1847 Goedeker Inc. [GOED]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 1847 Goedeker Inc. [GOED] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.09 and a Gross Margin at +8.21. 1847 Goedeker Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.28.

Return on Total Capital for GOED is now -18.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -77.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -193.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.91. Additionally, GOED Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 110.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.29.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.96.1847 Goedeker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Insider trade positions for 1847 Goedeker Inc. [GOED]

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.20% of GOED stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOED stocks are: BARD ASSOCIATES INC with ownership of 97,550, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 39.10% of the total institutional ownership; ZEKE CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC, holding 30,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.21 million in GOED stocks shares; and ADVISORY SERVICES NETWORK, LLC, currently with $13000.0 in GOED stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in 1847 Goedeker Inc. [AMEX:GOED] by around 133,210 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 133,210 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOED stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 133,210 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.