Market Analysts see QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] gaining to $170. Time to buy?

QUALCOMM Incorporated [NASDAQ: QCOM] price plunged by -0.05 percent to reach at -$0.07. The company report on November 20, 2020 that Qualcomm Announces Commencement of Registered Exchange Offer for Notes Issued in Connection with Prior Private Exchange Offer.

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) announced the commencement of its offer to exchange (the “Registered Exchange Offer”) any and all of the $2,206,633,000 aggregate principal amount of its outstanding Private Placement Notes (as defined below) previously issued pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), for an equal principal amount of new notes registered under the Securities Act (the “Registered Notes”).

On August 14, 2020, Qualcomm completed its private exchange offers pursuant to which it issued $961,427,000 aggregate principal amount of 1.300% Notes due 2028 (the “2028 Private Placement Notes”) and $1,245,206,000 aggregate principal amount of 1.650% Notes due 2032 (the “2032 Private Placement Notes” and, together with the 2028 Private Placement Notes, the “Private Placement Notes”). As part of those private exchange offers, Qualcomm entered into a registration rights agreement (the “Registration Rights Agreement”) with certain dealer managers in which Qualcomm agreed, among other things, to complete the Registered Exchange Offer.

A sum of 6347106 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.22M shares. QUALCOMM Incorporated shares reached a high of $152.7739 and dropped to a low of $149.64 until finishing in the latest session at $149.91.

The one-year QCOM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.44. The average equity rating for QCOM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QCOM shares is $158.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QCOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for QUALCOMM Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $130 to $150. The new note on the price target was released on October 01, 2020, representing the official price target for QUALCOMM Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $110 to $120, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on QCOM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QUALCOMM Incorporated is set at 4.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for QCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for QCOM in the course of the last twelve months was 111.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

QCOM Stock Performance Analysis:

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.05. With this latest performance, QCOM shares gained by 19.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 82.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.02 for QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 132.70, while it was recorded at 148.43 for the last single week of trading, and 99.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into QUALCOMM Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.46 and a Gross Margin at +60.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.09.

Return on Total Capital for QCOM is now 28.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 94.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 269.23. Additionally, QCOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 258.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] managed to generate an average of $126,780 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.QUALCOMM Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

QCOM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, QUALCOMM Incorporated posted 0.99/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.85/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QCOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for QUALCOMM Incorporated go to 24.18%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $129,156 million, or 77.70% of QCOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QCOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 103,491,998, which is approximately -0.648% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 75,781,621 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.36 billion in QCOM stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $8.26 billion in QCOM stock with ownership of nearly 7.34% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in QUALCOMM Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 935 institutional holders increased their position in QUALCOMM Incorporated [NASDAQ:QCOM] by around 62,093,471 shares. Additionally, 836 investors decreased positions by around 59,719,760 shares, while 189 investors held positions by with 739,741,566 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 861,554,797 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QCOM stock had 226 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,681,184 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 3,732,396 shares during the same period.