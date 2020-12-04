Market Analysts see Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] gaining to $16. Time to buy?

Lufax Holding Ltd [NYSE: LU] price plunged by -4.44 percent to reach at -$0.67. The company report on December 1, 2020 that Lufax Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results.

Lufax Holding Ltd (“Lufax” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LU), a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China, announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights.

A sum of 5202893 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 13.46M shares. Lufax Holding Ltd shares reached a high of $15.75 and dropped to a low of $14.37 until finishing in the latest session at $14.43.

The one-year LU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.4. The average equity rating for LU stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LU shares is $17.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Lufax Holding Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Sector Weight. The new note on the price target was released on November 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Lufax Holding Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on LU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lufax Holding Ltd is set at 1.70

LU Stock Performance Analysis:

Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.41.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.67 for Lufax Holding Ltd [LU], while it was recorded at 15.60 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Lufax Holding Ltd Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.01 and a Gross Margin at +85.24. Lufax Holding Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.94.

Return on Total Capital for LU is now 30.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.74. Additionally, LU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] managed to generate an average of $22,794 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.