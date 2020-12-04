Market Analysts see Ceragon Networks Ltd. [CRNT] gaining to $3.25. Time to buy?

Ceragon Networks Ltd. [NASDAQ: CRNT] gained 9.52% on the last trading session, reaching $2.99 price per share at the time. The company report on November 2, 2020 that Ceragon Networks Reports Financial Results For The Third Quarter Of 2020.

– Strong Quarter With $70.6M Revenues, 33.4% Gross Margin and $0.02 GAAP EPS Reflecting Focused Execution Despite Covid Environment -.

– Current Growth Driven By ISP & 4G Activities; Ongoing Progress With Major 5G Opportunities Paves Potential for Strong Mid-To-Long-Term Growth -.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. represents 81.28 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $249.28 million with the latest information. CRNT stock price has been found in the range of $2.70 to $3.02.

If compared to the average trading volume of 374.82K shares, CRNT reached a trading volume of 1733263 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ceragon Networks Ltd. [CRNT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRNT shares is $3.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRNT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Ceragon Networks Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 05, 2019, representing the official price target for Ceragon Networks Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ceragon Networks Ltd. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRNT in the course of the last twelve months was 31.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for CRNT stock

Ceragon Networks Ltd. [CRNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.44. With this latest performance, CRNT shares gained by 41.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.26 for Ceragon Networks Ltd. [CRNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.44, while it was recorded at 2.74 for the last single week of trading, and 2.19 for the last 200 days.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. [CRNT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ceragon Networks Ltd. [CRNT] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.56 and a Gross Margin at +33.91. Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.82.

Return on Total Capital for CRNT is now 4.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ceragon Networks Ltd. [CRNT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.62. Additionally, CRNT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ceragon Networks Ltd. [CRNT] managed to generate an average of -$2,250 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.00.Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. [CRNT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ceragon Networks Ltd. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -500.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRNT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ceragon Networks Ltd. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ceragon Networks Ltd. [CRNT]

There are presently around $30 million, or 13.00% of CRNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRNT stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 3,149,700, which is approximately 2.024% of the company’s market cap and around 21.70% of the total institutional ownership; NORGES BANK, holding 2,212,539 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.62 million in CRNT stocks shares; and ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP, currently with $3.35 million in CRNT stock with ownership of nearly 544.946% of the company’s market capitalization.

17 institutional holders increased their position in Ceragon Networks Ltd. [NASDAQ:CRNT] by around 3,592,359 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 785,899 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 5,687,987 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,066,245 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRNT stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 88,214 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 71,471 shares during the same period.