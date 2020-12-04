Market Analysts see Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF] gaining to $27. Time to buy?

Cardiff Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: CRDF] loss -8.11% on the last trading session, reaching $20.51 price per share at the time. The company report on November 23, 2020 that Cardiff Oncology to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRDF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a drug to treat cancers with the greatest medical need for new treatment options, including KRAS-mutated colorectal cancer, castration-resistant prostate cancer and leukemia, announced that the Company will be participating in the upcoming Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference. Beginning, November 23rd, a pre-recorded fireside chat with company management will be available for viewing anytime through December 3rd by accessing the recording library on the Piper Sandler conference site.

Cardiff Oncology will also be participating in 1×1 meetings from December 1st – 3rd. Meetings can be requested exclusively via Piper Sandler.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. represents 35.32 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $704.31 million with the latest information. CRDF stock price has been found in the range of $20.34 to $22.96.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.26M shares, CRDF reached a trading volume of 1771958 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRDF shares is $26.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRDF stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Cardiff Oncology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Cardiff Oncology Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cardiff Oncology Inc. is set at 1.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRDF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2347.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.06.

Trading performance analysis for CRDF stock

Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.75. With this latest performance, CRDF shares gained by 23.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 538.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1430.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRDF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.07 for Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.24, while it was recorded at 22.52 for the last single week of trading, and 6.67 for the last 200 days.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF] shares currently have an operating margin of -6817.79. Cardiff Oncology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6709.74.

Return on Total Capital for CRDF is now -166.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -170.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -178.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -116.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.84. Additionally, CRDF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF] managed to generate an average of -$1,172,440 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Cardiff Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.00 and a Current Ratio set at 7.00.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cardiff Oncology Inc. posted -0.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.84/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRDF.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF]

There are presently around $383 million, or 59.30% of CRDF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRDF stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 3,290,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAXTON CORP, holding 1,845,164 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37.84 million in CRDF stocks shares; and OPALEYE MANAGEMENT INC., currently with $35.52 million in CRDF stock with ownership of nearly 193.492% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cardiff Oncology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in Cardiff Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:CRDF] by around 15,346,903 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 1,516,224 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 1,826,816 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,689,943 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRDF stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,752,610 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 1,393,675 shares during the same period.