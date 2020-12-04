Market Analysts see Avid Bioservices Inc. [CDMO] gaining to $12. Time to buy?

Avid Bioservices Inc. [NASDAQ: CDMO] traded at a high on 12/03/20, posting a 16.42 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $11.06. The company report on December 3, 2020 that Avid Bioservices Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 and Recent Developments.

— Recorded Second Quarter Revenue of $21.1 Million –.

— Signed $28 Million in Business Orders and Ended the Quarter with a Backlog of $67 Million –.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2360595 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Avid Bioservices Inc. stands at 8.95% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.68%.

The market cap for CDMO stock reached $614.83 million, with 56.52 million shares outstanding and 52.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 338.63K shares, CDMO reached a trading volume of 2360595 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Avid Bioservices Inc. [CDMO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDMO shares is $11.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDMO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Avid Bioservices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2019, representing the official price target for Avid Bioservices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Stephens analysts kept a Overweight rating on CDMO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avid Bioservices Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51.

How has CDMO stock performed recently?

Avid Bioservices Inc. [CDMO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.97. With this latest performance, CDMO shares gained by 39.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 71.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 92.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.60 for Avid Bioservices Inc. [CDMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.22, while it was recorded at 9.48 for the last single week of trading, and 6.79 for the last 200 days.

Avid Bioservices Inc. [CDMO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Avid Bioservices Inc. [CDMO] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.73 and a Gross Margin at +6.59. Avid Bioservices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.53.

Return on Total Capital for CDMO is now -17.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Avid Bioservices Inc. [CDMO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.09. Additionally, CDMO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Avid Bioservices Inc. [CDMO] managed to generate an average of -$47,144 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Avid Bioservices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Avid Bioservices Inc. [CDMO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Avid Bioservices Inc. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDMO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Avid Bioservices Inc. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Avid Bioservices Inc. [CDMO]

There are presently around $365 million, or 67.50% of CDMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDMO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,834,816, which is approximately -2.817% of the company’s market cap and around 7.46% of the total institutional ownership; ISZO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 3,459,888 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.27 million in CDMO stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $29.63 million in CDMO stock with ownership of nearly 30.997% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Avid Bioservices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in Avid Bioservices Inc. [NASDAQ:CDMO] by around 5,277,353 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 1,679,542 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 26,075,078 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,031,973 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDMO stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,554,115 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 616,580 shares during the same period.