Market Analysts see ACI Worldwide Inc. [ACIW] gaining to $40. Time to buy?

ACI Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ: ACIW] gained 10.83% or 3.62 points to close at $37.04 with a heavy trading volume of 3029375 shares. The company report on December 2, 2020 that Starboard Delivers Letter to ACI Worldwide.

Urges the Board to Explore All Available Strategic Alternatives, Including a Sale of the Company.

Starboard Value LP (together with its affiliates, “Starboard”), one of the largest shareholders of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIW) (“ACI” or the “Company”), with an ownership interest of approximately 9% of the Company’s outstanding shares, announced that it has delivered a letter to David Poe, ACI’s Chairman, and Odilon Almeida, ACI’s President and CEO, with copies to the Company’s Board of Directors.

It opened the trading session at $34.69, the shares rose to $37.55 and dropped to $34.48, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ACIW points out that the company has recorded 33.43% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -84.92% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, ACIW reached to a volume of 3029375 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ACI Worldwide Inc. [ACIW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACIW shares is $38.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACIW stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for ACI Worldwide Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 29, 2020, representing the official price target for ACI Worldwide Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ACI Worldwide Inc. is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACIW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACIW in the course of the last twelve months was 19.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for ACIW stock

ACI Worldwide Inc. [ACIW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.18. With this latest performance, ACIW shares gained by 27.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACIW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.27 for ACI Worldwide Inc. [ACIW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.51, while it was recorded at 33.87 for the last single week of trading, and 27.85 for the last 200 days.

ACI Worldwide Inc. [ACIW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ACI Worldwide Inc. [ACIW] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.60 and a Gross Margin at +42.07. ACI Worldwide Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.33.

Return on Total Capital for ACIW is now 6.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ACI Worldwide Inc. [ACIW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 129.07. Additionally, ACIW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 123.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ACI Worldwide Inc. [ACIW] managed to generate an average of $16,690 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.ACI Worldwide Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

ACI Worldwide Inc. [ACIW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ACI Worldwide Inc. posted 0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACIW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACI Worldwide Inc. go to 12.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ACI Worldwide Inc. [ACIW]

There are presently around $4,361 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACIW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,360,402, which is approximately -2.724% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,474,272 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $387.97 million in ACIW stocks shares; and WADDELL & REED FINANCIAL INC, currently with $380.29 million in ACIW stock with ownership of nearly -0.127% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ACI Worldwide Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in ACI Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ:ACIW] by around 12,305,192 shares. Additionally, 130 investors decreased positions by around 12,764,624 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 92,675,626 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 117,745,442 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACIW stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,495,572 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 6,189,578 shares during the same period.