Lyft Inc. [LYFT] is 0.19% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Lyft Inc. [NASDAQ: LYFT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.69% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.06%. The company report on November 25, 2020 that Lyft President and Co-Founder to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Conference.

Lyft, Inc. (Nasdaq:LYFT) announced that John Zimmer, President and Co-Founder, will participate in a fireside chat at the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Conference, a virtual event, on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Mr. Zimmer is scheduled to appear at 1:10 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations section of the Lyft website at http://investor.Lyft.com.

Over the last 12 months, LYFT stock dropped by -8.91%. The one-year Lyft Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.19. The average equity rating for LYFT stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.85 billion, with 314.53 million shares outstanding and 249.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.23M shares, LYFT stock reached a trading volume of 8550651 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lyft Inc. [LYFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYFT shares is $43.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYFT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Lyft Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Lyft Inc. stock. On May 11, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for LYFT shares from 38 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lyft Inc. is set at 2.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.63.

LYFT Stock Performance Analysis:

Lyft Inc. [LYFT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.06. With this latest performance, LYFT shares gained by 64.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.41 for Lyft Inc. [LYFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.84, while it was recorded at 40.66 for the last single week of trading, and 30.80 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lyft Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lyft Inc. [LYFT] shares currently have an operating margin of -74.74 and a Gross Margin at +22.22. Lyft Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -71.97.

Return on Total Capital for LYFT is now -96.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -94.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -101.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -55.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lyft Inc. [LYFT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.69. Additionally, LYFT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lyft Inc. [LYFT] managed to generate an average of -$457,899 per employee.Lyft Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

LYFT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lyft Inc. posted -1.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LYFT.

Lyft Inc. [LYFT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,997 million, or 72.90% of LYFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYFT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 41,607,530, which is approximately -6.45% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 22,601,313 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $974.12 million in LYFT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $849.45 million in LYFT stock with ownership of nearly 5.628% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lyft Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 184 institutional holders increased their position in Lyft Inc. [NASDAQ:LYFT] by around 35,706,920 shares. Additionally, 173 investors decreased positions by around 17,637,125 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 178,595,982 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 231,940,027 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LYFT stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,915,752 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 2,835,950 shares during the same period.