Longview Acquisition Corp. [LGVW] is 56.57% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

A sum of 7258154 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.56M shares. Longview Acquisition Corp. shares reached a high of $16.75 and dropped to a low of $15.08 until finishing in the latest session at $15.50.

Guru’s Opinion on Longview Acquisition Corp. [LGVW]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Longview Acquisition Corp. is set at 1.10

LGVW Stock Performance Analysis:

Longview Acquisition Corp. [LGVW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.77.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LGVW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.97 for Longview Acquisition Corp. [LGVW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.75, while it was recorded at 15.34 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Longview Acquisition Corp. Fundamentals:

Longview Acquisition Corp. [LGVW] Insider Position Details

46 institutional holders increased their position in Longview Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:LGVW] by around 21,522,898 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 50,000 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 50,000 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,522,898 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LGVW stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,522,898 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 50,000 shares during the same period.