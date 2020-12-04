Lizhi Inc. [LIZI] is -58.81% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Lizhi Inc. [NASDAQ: LIZI] price surged by 102.97 percent to reach at $2.43. The company report on December 3, 2020 that LIZHI INC. Enters In-Car Audio Collaboration with Xpeng Motors.

LIZHI INC. (“LIZHI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LIZI), a leading online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform in China, announced its cooperation with Xpeng Motors, a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company, to integrate LIZHI’s in-car audio content product into Xpeng Motors’ in-car intelligent operating system. The product has been launched in this week.

This cooperation marks another significant step forward for LIZHI to leverage its comprehensive content library, leading-edge technologies and strong operating capabilities in audio-centric user communities. Furthermore, it reaffirms LIZHI’s pursuit of diversified business models by tapping into the large demand for in-car audio entertainment services spanning various use cases. With seamless connectivity, LIZHI will strive to enrich the personalized driving experience for Xpeng Smart EV users.

A sum of 229030684 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.22M shares. Lizhi Inc. shares reached a high of $5.909 and dropped to a low of $3.83 until finishing in the latest session at $4.79.

Guru’s Opinion on Lizhi Inc. [LIZI]:

Citigroup have made an estimate for Lizhi Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Lizhi Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lizhi Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for LIZI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.18.

LIZI Stock Performance Analysis:

Lizhi Inc. [LIZI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 99.58. With this latest performance, LIZI shares gained by 131.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.90% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LIZI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.96 for Lizhi Inc. [LIZI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.35, while it was recorded at 2.85 for the last single week of trading, and 4.80 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lizhi Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lizhi Inc. [LIZI] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.01 and a Gross Margin at +22.91. Lizhi Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.26.

Return on Total Capital for LIZI is now -935.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -876.55. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -876.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -70.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lizhi Inc. [LIZI] managed to generate an average of -$30,018 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 167.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 6.25.Lizhi Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

LIZI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lizhi Inc. posted -0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -263.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LIZI.

Lizhi Inc. [LIZI] Insider Position Details

Positions in Lizhi Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Lizhi Inc. [NASDAQ:LIZI] by around 705,448 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 22,159 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 8,348 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 719,259 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LIZI stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 704,326 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 11,550 shares during the same period.