KBS Fashion Group Limited [KBSF] is 61.73% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

KBS Fashion Group Limited [NASDAQ: KBSF] gained 16.36% on the last trading session, reaching $3.20 price per share at the time. The company report on September 24, 2020 that KBS Fashion Group Limited Announces Second Quarter and First Half of 2020 Financial Results.

KBS Fashion Group Limited (“KBS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KBSF), a leading fully-integrated casual menswear company in China, announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and first half of fiscal year 2020 ended June 30, 2020.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It's a COVID-19 Play) ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

Financial Highlights.

KBS Fashion Group Limited represents 2.90 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.28 million with the latest information. KBSF stock price has been found in the range of $2.8114 to $3.60.

If compared to the average trading volume of 459.45K shares, KBSF reached a trading volume of 4718346 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about KBS Fashion Group Limited [KBSF]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for KBS Fashion Group Limited is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for KBSF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.17.

Trading performance analysis for KBSF stock

KBS Fashion Group Limited [KBSF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.68. With this latest performance, KBSF shares gained by 56.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KBSF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.66 for KBS Fashion Group Limited [KBSF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.31, while it was recorded at 2.76 for the last single week of trading, and 2.05 for the last 200 days.

KBS Fashion Group Limited [KBSF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KBS Fashion Group Limited [KBSF] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.92 and a Gross Margin at +30.85. KBS Fashion Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.63.

Return on Total Capital for KBSF is now 0.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KBS Fashion Group Limited [KBSF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.00. Additionally, KBSF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, KBS Fashion Group Limited [KBSF] managed to generate an average of -$535 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.

An analysis of insider ownership at KBS Fashion Group Limited [KBSF]

There are presently around $0 million, or 11.50% of KBSF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KBSF stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 65,300, which is approximately 169.601% of the company’s market cap and around 43.39% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LP, holding 34,005 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in KBSF stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $6000.0 in KBSF stock with ownership of nearly 55.753% of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in KBS Fashion Group Limited [NASDAQ:KBSF] by around 56,425 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 46,035 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,460 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KBSF stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,314 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.