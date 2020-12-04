Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI] stock Initiated by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $34

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: KPTI] slipped around -0.57 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $16.62 at the close of the session, down -3.32%. The company report on December 2, 2020 that Karyopharm Announces Investor and Analyst Event at the American Society of Hematology 2020 Annual Meeting.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq:KPTI), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, announced that it will host a virtual investor and analyst event to discuss the Company’s pipeline of clinical programs and highlights from the data presentations being given at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) 2020 Annual Meeting. This Karyopharm-sponsored event is scheduled for Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 1:00 – 2:30 p.m. ET.

The Karyopharm management team will be joined by a group of recognized multiple myeloma, diffuse large B-cell Lymphoma and leukemia experts to provide additional external context and participate in the Q&A portion of the call.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. stock is now -13.30% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KPTI Stock saw the intraday high of $17.56 and lowest of $16.54 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 29.61, which means current price is +24.12% above from all time high which was touched on 03/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.32M shares, KPTI reached a trading volume of 2419172 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI]?

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. stock. On July 23, 2019, analysts increased their price target for KPTI shares from 8 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for KPTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.67.

How has KPTI stock performed recently?

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.68. With this latest performance, KPTI shares gained by 16.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KPTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.05 for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.30, while it was recorded at 16.57 for the last single week of trading, and 17.64 for the last 200 days.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI] shares currently have an operating margin of -462.85 and a Gross Margin at +91.73. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -488.08.

Return on Total Capital for KPTI is now -82.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -87.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -171.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 250.54. Additionally, KPTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 247.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI] managed to generate an average of -$575,187 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

Earnings analysis for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.76/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -13.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KPTI.

Insider trade positions for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI]

There are presently around $1,133 million, or 94.50% of KPTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KPTI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,169,789, which is approximately 12.227% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, holding 6,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $99.72 million in KPTI stocks shares; and PALO ALTO INVESTORS LP, currently with $84.53 million in KPTI stock with ownership of nearly 20.541% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:KPTI] by around 13,206,889 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 15,299,943 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 39,668,310 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,175,142 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KPTI stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,111,428 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 9,934,144 shares during the same period.