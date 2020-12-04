JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] fell -15.12% so far this year. What now?

JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ: JBLU] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.15% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.44%. The company report on December 2, 2020 that JetBlue Announces Pricing of Common Stock Offering.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) announced that it has priced its underwritten offering of 36,500,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $14.40 per share. The size of the offering was increased from the previously announced 35,000,000 shares of common stock. The net proceeds to JetBlue from the offering, after deducting underwriting discounts and other offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $506,704,000.

JetBlue has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 5,475,000 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price less the underwriting discount (reflecting an increase from the previously announced option of up to 5,250,000 additional shares of common stock). JetBlue intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes. The offering is expected to close on December 4, subject to customary closing conditions.

Over the last 12 months, JBLU stock dropped by -17.75%. The one-year JetBlue Airways Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -14.81. The average equity rating for JBLU stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.36 billion, with 272.40 million shares outstanding and 269.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.45M shares, JBLU stock reached a trading volume of 24538460 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JBLU shares is $13.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JBLU stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for JetBlue Airways Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2020, representing the official price target for JetBlue Airways Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Seaport Global Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on JBLU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JetBlue Airways Corporation is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for JBLU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.00.

JBLU Stock Performance Analysis:

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.44. With this latest performance, JBLU shares gained by 32.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JBLU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.87 for JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.10, while it was recorded at 15.42 for the last single week of trading, and 11.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into JetBlue Airways Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.12 and a Gross Margin at +13.70. JetBlue Airways Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.03.

Return on Total Capital for JBLU is now 11.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.20. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.68. Additionally, JBLU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.71.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 36.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.JetBlue Airways Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

JBLU Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, JetBlue Airways Corporation posted 0.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.55/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JBLU.

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,374 million, or 81.50% of JBLU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JBLU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,504,568, which is approximately -2.928% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,189,806 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $352.6 million in JBLU stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $351.35 million in JBLU stock with ownership of nearly 32.733% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JetBlue Airways Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 118 institutional holders increased their position in JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ:JBLU] by around 19,403,652 shares. Additionally, 188 investors decreased positions by around 18,202,468 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 174,734,016 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 212,340,136 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JBLU stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,031,600 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 3,218,800 shares during the same period.