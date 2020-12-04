Janus Henderson Group plc [JHG] Revenue clocked in at $2.24 billion, up 31.53% YTD: What’s Next?

Janus Henderson Group plc [NYSE: JHG] gained 10.52% or 3.06 points to close at $32.16 with a heavy trading volume of 3016862 shares. The company report on November 23, 2020 that US Stock Dividends Dropped 3.9% While Global Dividends Fell 11% in Q3.

US dividends fell $6.7bn to $117.7bn in the third quarter.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It's a COVID-19 Play) ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

One in six US companies cut or cancelled dividends during the quarter.

It opened the trading session at $30.07, the shares rose to $32.40 and dropped to $29.83, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for JHG points out that the company has recorded 29.94% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -172.31% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, JHG reached to a volume of 3016862 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Janus Henderson Group plc [JHG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JHG shares is $27.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JHG stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Janus Henderson Group plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Janus Henderson Group plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $14 to $20, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on JHG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Janus Henderson Group plc is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for JHG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for JHG in the course of the last twelve months was 25.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

Trading performance analysis for JHG stock

Janus Henderson Group plc [JHG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.91. With this latest performance, JHG shares gained by 27.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JHG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.10 for Janus Henderson Group plc [JHG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.30, while it was recorded at 29.65 for the last single week of trading, and 21.27 for the last 200 days.

Janus Henderson Group plc [JHG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Janus Henderson Group plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Janus Henderson Group plc [JHG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Janus Henderson Group plc posted 0.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.66/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JHG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Janus Henderson Group plc go to 4.84%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Janus Henderson Group plc [JHG]

There are presently around $4,601 million, or 81.10% of JHG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JHG stocks are: DAI-ICHI LIFE HOLDINGS, INC. with ownership of 30,668,922, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.03% of the total institutional ownership; TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 17,666,612 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $568.16 million in JHG stocks shares; and SILCHESTER INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS LLP, currently with $543.97 million in JHG stock with ownership of nearly 0.121% of the company’s market capitalization.

84 institutional holders increased their position in Janus Henderson Group plc [NYSE:JHG] by around 15,971,344 shares. Additionally, 137 investors decreased positions by around 11,119,787 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 115,976,180 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 143,067,311 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JHG stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,572,440 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 3,325,165 shares during the same period.