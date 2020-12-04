International Paper Company [IP] Stock trading around $48.24 per share: What’s Next?

International Paper Company [NYSE: IP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.25% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.54%. The company report on December 3, 2020 that International Paper to Sharpen Focus on Industrial Packaging, Announces Spin-off of Printing Papers.

IP to accelerate profitability in corrugated packaging and absorbent cellulose fibers, Expects $350-$400 million in annual incremental earnings by the end of 2023.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It's a COVID-19 Play) ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

International Paper (NYSE: IP) announced a plan to pursue a spin-off of the Company’s Printing Papers segment into a standalone, publicly traded company (“SpinCo”). The transaction will result in two streamlined, leading companies well positioned for long-term success. Upon completion of the transaction, International Paper and SpinCo will each be well positioned to create long-term value. The Company expects the separation to be tax-free for the Company’s shareowners for U.S. federal income tax purposes and plans to complete the spin-off late in the third quarter of 2021.

Over the last 12 months, IP stock rose by 4.96%. The one-year International Paper Company stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.1. The average equity rating for IP stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $19.10 billion, with 393.10 million shares outstanding and 392.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.11M shares, IP stock reached a trading volume of 4533031 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on International Paper Company [IP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IP shares is $47.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IP stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for International Paper Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $40 to $53. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2020, representing the official price target for International Paper Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $38 to $52, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on IP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Paper Company is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for IP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for IP in the course of the last twelve months was 13.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

IP Stock Performance Analysis:

International Paper Company [IP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.54. With this latest performance, IP shares gained by 3.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.76 for International Paper Company [IP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.78, while it was recorded at 49.62 for the last single week of trading, and 37.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into International Paper Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Paper Company [IP] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.07 and a Gross Margin at +26.16. International Paper Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.47.

Return on Total Capital for IP is now 12.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, International Paper Company [IP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 187.00. Additionally, IP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 128.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, International Paper Company [IP] managed to generate an average of $24,020 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.International Paper Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

IP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, International Paper Company posted 1.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Paper Company go to 1.62%.

International Paper Company [IP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15,698 million, or 84.60% of IP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,679,490, which is approximately -1.802% of the company’s market cap and around 0.24% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 36,843,218 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.78 billion in IP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.74 billion in IP stock with ownership of nearly -2.326% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in International Paper Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 347 institutional holders increased their position in International Paper Company [NYSE:IP] by around 25,919,319 shares. Additionally, 372 investors decreased positions by around 22,157,950 shares, while 121 investors held positions by with 277,345,499 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 325,422,768 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IP stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,510,708 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 2,215,747 shares during the same period.