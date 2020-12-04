IMAX Corporation [IMAX] Is Currently -8.05 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

IMAX Corporation [NYSE: IMAX] traded at a low on 12/03/20, posting a -8.05 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $14.17. The company report on October 27, 2020 that TOHO and IMAX Announce Historic Five-Picture Slate Agreement in Japan.

Led by Record-Breaking, #1 Worldwide Box Office Hit “Demon Slayer The Movie: Mugen Train,” New Deal Marks IMAX’s Biggest Slate Agreement Ever Outside Hollywood.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It's a COVID-19 Play) ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

TOHO CO., LTD. (TYO: 9602) and IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) announced a landmark slate agreement to release five current and forthcoming TOHO films in IMAX® theatres — significantly expanding the companies’ longstanding partnership across distribution and exhibition.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1832570 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of IMAX Corporation stands at 5.33% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.82%.

The market cap for IMAX stock reached $821.15 million, with 58.86 million shares outstanding and 49.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 812.86K shares, IMAX reached a trading volume of 1832570 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about IMAX Corporation [IMAX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMAX shares is $15.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMAX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for IMAX Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2020, representing the official price target for IMAX Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on IMAX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IMAX Corporation is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.27.

How has IMAX stock performed recently?

IMAX Corporation [IMAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.02. With this latest performance, IMAX shares gained by 21.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.78 for IMAX Corporation [IMAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.76, while it was recorded at 15.00 for the last single week of trading, and 12.47 for the last 200 days.

IMAX Corporation [IMAX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IMAX Corporation [IMAX] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.82 and a Gross Margin at +53.43. IMAX Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.84.

Return on Total Capital for IMAX is now 12.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IMAX Corporation [IMAX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.74. Additionally, IMAX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IMAX Corporation [IMAX] managed to generate an average of $69,637 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.

Earnings analysis for IMAX Corporation [IMAX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, IMAX Corporation posted 0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IMAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IMAX Corporation go to 36.60%.

Insider trade positions for IMAX Corporation [IMAX]

There are presently around $547 million, or 66.90% of IMAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMAX stocks are: FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC with ownership of 3,891,435, which is approximately -4.806% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 3,522,174 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49.91 million in IMAX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $41.44 million in IMAX stock with ownership of nearly -0.492% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IMAX Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in IMAX Corporation [NYSE:IMAX] by around 4,197,629 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 6,929,753 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 27,450,221 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,577,603 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMAX stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,560,334 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 2,261,754 shares during the same period.