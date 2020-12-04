Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL] fell -41.06% so far this year. What now?

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [NYSE: GOL] jumped around 1.0 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $10.65 at the close of the session, up 10.36%. The company report on December 4, 2020 that GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for November 2020.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil’s largest domestic airline, announces preliminary air traffic figures for the month of November 2020, compared to the same period in 2019.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It's a COVID-19 Play) ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

During November, GOL operated an average of 369 flights per day and increased frequencies at the Congonhas (São Paulo), Santos Dumont (Rio de Janeiro) and Salvador (Bahia) airports. GOL remains disciplined in the maintenance of supply-demand equilibrium, reinforcing its leadership of the market.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. stock is now -41.06% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GOL Stock saw the intraday high of $10.86 and lowest of $10.24 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 18.73, which means current price is +475.68% above from all time high which was touched on 01/23/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.52M shares, GOL reached a trading volume of 2350561 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOL shares is $11.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOL in the course of the last twelve months was 6.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

How has GOL stock performed recently?

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.93. With this latest performance, GOL shares gained by 95.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.66 for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.17, while it was recorded at 9.41 for the last single week of trading, and 6.58 for the last 200 days.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.08 and a Gross Margin at +29.03. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.85.

Return on Total Capital for GOL is now 36.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.32. Additionally, GOL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 213.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 94.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL] managed to generate an average of -$7,278 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.08.Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Earnings analysis for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. posted 0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.82/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -46.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOL.

Insider trade positions for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL]

There are presently around $188 million, or 16.00% of GOL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOL stocks are: U S GLOBAL INVESTORS INC with ownership of 2,307,079, which is approximately 42.696% of the company’s market cap and around 64.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,194,796 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.38 million in GOL stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $16.17 million in GOL stock with ownership of nearly 7634.146% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [NYSE:GOL] by around 4,630,706 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 4,907,671 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 8,088,221 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,626,598 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOL stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,160,386 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 817,023 shares during the same period.