Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [FRSX] is 30.78% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [NASDAQ: FRSX] gained 16.24% on the last trading session, reaching $1.36 price per share at the time. The company report on December 3, 2020 that Foresight to Showcase Its Mass Screening COVID-19 Symptom Detection Solution in the United Arab Emirates.

The solution will be presented at the GITEX Future Stars 2020 conference in Dubai.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: FRSX), an innovator in automotive vision, will exhibit its mass screening COVID-19 symptom detection solution at the GITEX Future Stars 2020 conference and exhibition, December 6–9, 2020, in booth number SR-73 at the Dubai World Trade Centre in the United Arab Emirates.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. represents 52.61 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $71.55 million with the latest information. FRSX stock price has been found in the range of $1.17 to $1.38.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.62M shares, FRSX reached a trading volume of 2772978 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. is set at 0.12 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.89.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [FRSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.80. With this latest performance, FRSX shares gained by 51.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.00 for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [FRSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9901, while it was recorded at 1.2240 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0102 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for FRSX is now -71.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -74.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -76.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -68.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [FRSX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.71. Additionally, FRSX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [FRSX] managed to generate an average of -$785,846 per employee.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FRSX.

Positions in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [NASDAQ:FRSX] by around 172,337 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 627,410 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 29,349 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 829,096 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FRSX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 172,337 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 505,225 shares during the same period.