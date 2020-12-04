FlexShopper Inc. [FPAY] stock Initiated by Ascendiant Capital Markets analyst, price target now $3

FlexShopper Inc. [NASDAQ: FPAY] traded at a high on 12/03/20, posting a 26.55 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.24. The company report on November 10, 2020 that FlexShopper, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results; Net Revenues Up 5.0% to $23.4 million; Originations Ramped Up Into Quarter End.

FlexShopper, Inc. (Nasdaq:FPAY) (“FlexShopper”), a leading national online lease-to-own (“LTO”) retailer and LTO payment solution provider, announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, highlighted by sharp growth in originations in the last month of the quarter.

Results for Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 vs. Quarter Ended September 30, 2019:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2643087 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of FlexShopper Inc. stands at 10.16% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.53%.

The market cap for FPAY stock reached $46.91 million, with 21.36 million shares outstanding and 14.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 112.34K shares, FPAY reached a trading volume of 2643087 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Ascendiant Capital Markets have made an estimate for FlexShopper Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 10, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FlexShopper Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for FPAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49.

FlexShopper Inc. [FPAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.15. With this latest performance, FPAY shares gained by 38.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FPAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.57 for FlexShopper Inc. [FPAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.72, while it was recorded at 1.93 for the last single week of trading, and 1.63 for the last 200 days.

FlexShopper Inc. [FPAY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FlexShopper Inc. [FPAY] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.89 and a Gross Margin at +29.33. FlexShopper Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.65.

Return on Total Capital for FPAY is now 1.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FlexShopper Inc. [FPAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 359.06. Additionally, FPAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FlexShopper Inc. [FPAY] managed to generate an average of $3,208 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.76.FlexShopper Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for FlexShopper Inc. [FPAY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, FlexShopper Inc. posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FPAY.

Insider trade positions for FlexShopper Inc. [FPAY]

There are presently around $8 million, or 24.90% of FPAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FPAY stocks are: PERKINS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 1,217,130, which is approximately -1.443% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 622,117 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.39 million in FPAY stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $1.09 million in FPAY stock with ownership of nearly -26.732% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FlexShopper Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in FlexShopper Inc. [NASDAQ:FPAY] by around 104,675 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 559,267 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 2,915,805 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,579,747 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FPAY stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,062 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 76,082 shares during the same period.