Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] stock Initiated by BTIG Research analyst, price target now $12

Everi Holdings Inc. [NYSE: EVRI] closed the trading session at $13.34 on 12/03/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.50, while the highest price level was $13.525. The company report on December 3, 2020 that Everi’s CashClub Wallet™ Launches at WinStar World Casino and Resort.

Everi Holdings (NYSE: EVRI) (“Everi” or the “Company”), the casino gaming industry’s single source provider of gaming products, financial technology and loyalty solutions, in conjunction with WinStar World Casino and Resort, announced that the initial launch of the WinStar Wallet will occur on December 3, 2020. A digital wallet powered by Everi’s CashClub Wallet™, the WinStar Wallet is a mobile solution that allows for the cashless and touchless funding of electronic game play throughout the casino floor. The WinStar Wallet will be available throughout WinStar’s resort for amenities, including all food and beverage and retail outlets, The Spa at WinStar, and WinStar Golf Club. WinStar World Casino and Resort features more games than any other casino in the world, with more than 8,500 electronic games and 100 table games.

CashClub Wallet provides casino operators and their customers with a flexible, cost-effective, secure payment method on the casino floor. Creating a contactless environment that provides an alternative to cash, the CashClub Wallet mobile application gives WinStar’s patrons the ability to deposit funds into their digital wallet at their convenience – while they are on site or away from the resort, via a bank card or directly from their checking account. Patrons can then access these funds for use directly at the game, enabling the casino to offer a fully touchless solution. At the conclusion of play, the patron can then move funds back into their digital wallet and either hold the funds in the wallet for future use or electronically send the funds out of their digital wallet and back into their bank account. Everi first introduced cashless technology in 2017 and made its digital initiative clear to the industry with the introduction of a cashless wagering feature called QuikTicket™. The flexible and multi-dimensional CashClub Wallet allows players to store multiple payment methods, easily move funds in and out of the casino or online across sports betting or social casinos, and manage their spending limits, helping to support responsible gaming.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -0.67 percent and weekly performance of 22.95 percent. The stock has been moved at 90.57 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 44.06 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 85.28 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.17M shares, EVRI reached to a volume of 5787775 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVRI shares is $14.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVRI stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Everi Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Everi Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Macquarie analysts kept a Outperform rating on EVRI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Everi Holdings Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.73.

EVRI stock trade performance evaluation

Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.95. With this latest performance, EVRI shares gained by 44.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 90.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.56 for Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.65, while it was recorded at 11.50 for the last single week of trading, and 6.98 for the last 200 days.

Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.40 and a Gross Margin at +53.27. Everi Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.05.

Return on Total Capital for EVRI is now 8.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,081.07. Additionally, EVRI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,070.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 94.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] managed to generate an average of $11,798 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Everi Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Everi Holdings Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -162.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EVRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Everi Holdings Inc. go to 20.00%.

Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,042 million, or 88.20% of EVRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVRI stocks are: EAGLE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 6,474,939, which is approximately 4.364% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 5,974,959 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $79.71 million in EVRI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $77.19 million in EVRI stock with ownership of nearly -5.222% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Everi Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in Everi Holdings Inc. [NYSE:EVRI] by around 11,371,633 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 8,852,591 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 57,916,025 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,140,249 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVRI stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,539,886 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 1,644,173 shares during the same period.